WILLCOX — Watch “celebrities” walk the red carpet while on their way to play games at the Red Carpet Shindig 2021 Game Show Edition set for Saturday, Nov. 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and things really get going at 6 p.m. at the Willcox Community Center.
Here’s a secret: The “celebrities” are really your neighbors in Willcox dressed up as their favorite silver screen stars from the past.
It’s all for the benefit of the Willcox Theater and Arts programs.
The evening includes a sit-down dinner served by the students of the Willcox High School Science Club and the Gifted Program. There will be both silent and live auctions, and the entertainment? Those celebrities/neighbors will play a game suitable for television, hence the name, “Game Show Edition!”
The event is an opportunity to help keep a town cultural institution alive and well, according to Ellen Kauffman, who is on the Red Carpet Shindig planning committee. Gayle Berry is the executive director of the Willcox Theater and Arts.
“The Red Carpet Shindig is the unique annual fund-raising event for Willcox Theater and Arts,” Kauffman said. “It is great fun, with community.”
A limited amount of tickets are still available, although only at Western Bank and cost $30.