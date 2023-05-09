WILLCOX — The month of March had “gone out as a lamb,” and the first weather days of April were a splendid 70s, even teetering on breaking 80 degrees.
On April 5, the warm reception was over, and by Wednesday morning the overnight low was more than 15 degrees lower than the previous day.
“It was 18 degrees. Everything was looking so good. We knew it was gonna be cold, we knew that we were in trouble,” David Kirkendall said, the co-owner of Apple Annie’s Orchard.
Apple Annie’s was started by the Holcomb family back in the mid 1980s. Annie and John, their son Matt and wife Alicia, and David’s wife Mandy, run the operation.
The farm is an agritourism business, they plant and grow produce to sell in the most direct way possible, to let the customer pick off the plant, vine, or tree.
The do-it-yourself farm/orchard experience attracts thousands yearly during summer and fall harvests.
“I remember how beautiful it was, I mean the pears were just beautiful, because the pears came out early, and the cherries were starting to bloom,” David recalled. “My son and I were out there on the weekend. We try to go out every day, everything's looking so nice, and then, gone.”
“A lot of the pistachio growers lost some of their crops, 40 to 70% of the pistachios, apples out in Bonita. It was a bad night,” David said.
After weeks of assessment, it became clear the orchard would be losing all of their cherry and peach crops, and most of their apples.
On May, 2 they made the general announcement on their Facebook page. “We are devastated to share,” the post began.
“Even using every form of frost protection available we were unable to save our fruit from freezing. We lost our entire cherry and peach crop and are anticipating 90% or more of our apples and pears being lost,” their post went on to explain.
They will open as usual in July, hoping to lure visitors with their pies, cider donuts, slushies, fudge, apple bread, or enjoy walking through the orchards.
It’s the pick-your-own aspect of the orchard experience that will be diminished, the farm, which grows their vegetables and corn is on schedule.
“We’ll still have the farm because they're planting, they're planting at the farm right now. So, they'll plant all their watermelons, chiles, and the corn,” David said.
They also grow varieties of squash, cucumbers, eggplant, and by October, pumpkins.
They’ve just planted a new section of peach orchard that will yield fruit in about three years.
Kirkendall says outsourcing fruits to resell is something they’ve done in the past, but it’s not the same as hands-on experience, and sales tend to reflect that.
The peach picking season typically begins in early July and runs through August.
He feels “It's a real kick to the gut,” but the trees will continue to be tended as usual, fed, watered, and pruned at the end of the season and they’ll be ready to fruit next year.
"We appreciate your support of our family business through the good years and the bad," Annie’s post read.
To find Apple Annie’s take I-10 to Willcox exit 340, turn onto Ft. Grant Road. for 5.5 miles, turn right on Nickles Road and follow signs.
For more information visit AppleAnnies.com, or call 520-384-2084.