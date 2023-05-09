willcox-appleannies1.jpg

In late March the Apple Annie's orchard was in full bloom. 

 APPLE ANNIE'S ORCHARD

WILLCOX — The month of March had “gone out as a lamb,” and the first weather days of April were a splendid 70s, even teetering on breaking 80 degrees.

On April 5, the warm reception was over, and by Wednesday morning the overnight low was more than 15 degrees lower than the previous day.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?