WILLCOX — “We didn’t know if buyers would come in on Saturday and if they would have money to spend, and omigosh, did they,” stated Southeast Arizona Livestock Expo president Patina Thompson to the Willcox City Council on Thursday.
The three-day large and small junior livestock auction and show received event-clearance from the city for Sept. 10-12 at Quail Park Sports Arena and appeared to fill a need caused by cancellation of the county fair in Douglas.
“It was so awesome to have your support,” Thompson told the council, “when people from out-of-town were saying ‘Is this really going to happen?’ I said absolutely, we’ve got the backing of the city and it’s happening, it’s going to be live, just come. That was surprising to people, and they came,” she said.
“I was there at the expo and it was just so much fun to watch you guys,” said Mayor Mike Laws. “People were having a ball. We had five or six local businesses working there and they made a little money.”
Meanwhile, the junior livestock auction with kids and their animals, according to Thompson, raised $140,800 “that goes right back to the kids.”
“The JJ Moss scholarship fund that also goes back to the kids raised $46,000,” she said.
Councilwoman Rachel Garza stated “I hear it went really well. Some visitors stated it was a lot of fun and the dance was great.”
“I didn't hear any negative comments,” added councilman Paul Sheats. “No complaints, no ‘they shouldn’t have done this.’”
Thompson said they raised $60,000 in sponsorship money since February despite the interruption of the coronavirus to the economy.
“Because we don’t have the facilities here, we had to expense $57,000 of that for tent rental, trophies for the kids and pens for the animals,” she said. “Let’s get some grant money, because if we have a building we’ll have a bunch of these in a given year and we’ll bring people here. We'd love to facilitate some sort of pole barn shade facility over the current arena.”
“It was heartwarming to see it go on,” said Mayor Laws. “I believe the council agrees with me that we want to proceed with this and keep carrying it on.”