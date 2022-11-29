willcox-seacom1.jpg

When someone dials 911 in Willcox, the call may soon be answered by SEACOM in Sierra Vista. 

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — A subscriber agreement between Willcox and SouthEast Arizona Command, SEACOM, has been reached for regional 911 communications.

The Willcox City Council has unanimously approved the motion for the contract.

