WILLCOX — In its April 11 city council meeting, the city recommended Willcox participate in the latest round of the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Agreement.
The city managers’ office sought the mayor and city council’s approval of Resolution 2023-06 to participate in the New National Opioid Settlement Agreement against Teva, Allergan, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.
The One Arizona Agreement is part of that lawsuit that allows counties, cities and towns across the state to participate in the distribution of proceeds when settlements are reached with manufacturers, distributors and dispensers of opioids concerning damages resulting from the opioid epidemic.
The city had already approved and entered into a previous a One Arizona Agreement with opioid manufacturers and distributors regarding opioid settlement proceeds and the distribution of opiates.
At that time the city approved participation in the lawsuit against opioids manufacturers and distributors.
While that phase focused on manufacturers and distributors, the current phase of the litigation and resulting settlement negotiations involves claims against the dispensers.
In participating in this settlement phase, Willcox agrees to forego future actions against the entities that were targets of the settlement agreements.
According to the city’s analysis, funds awarded in the settlement will be distributed as required by the OAA, with 55% of funds going to counties and distributed through the appropriate localities.
The state of Arizona will distribute 44% of the settlement funds. These are the same distribution allocations followed in the prior settlement agreement with manufacturers and distributors.
The resolution passed unanimously after recommendations from staff and City Manager Caleb Blaschke.
There was a deadline of April 18 to be included into the settlement agreement.
Other city business at the meeting included the approval of a city hall roofing contract to Abracadabra and Sons and approval to use Visit Arizona Initiative Grant Dollars for well rehabilitation at Cochise Lakes.
The Willcox City Council canceled its meetings for April 20, 2, and a special meeting on May 4.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone