WILLCOX — In its April 11 city council meeting, the city recommended Willcox participate in the latest round of the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Agreement.

The city managers’ office sought the mayor and city council’s approval of Resolution 2023-06 to participate in the New National Opioid Settlement Agreement against Teva, Allergan, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?