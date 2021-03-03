WILLCOX — Another major topic of discussion during the Feb. 18 City Council meeting was the future of the city of Willcox Cemetery. City Manager Caleb Blaschke presented the possibility of forming a committee to help with funding, cleaning up, renovations and community support for future projects associated with the cemetery’s maintenance.
Council members briefly discussed the matter and allowed for comments from the audience before unanimously agreeing that more discussion needed to be had on the future of the cemetery and which council member will be appointed to help run the ad hoc committee.
Blaschke elaborated on the plan to the Herald/Review following the meeting.
“The city of Willcox cemetery supports many residents within Willcox and Cochise County,” Blaschke said. “Unfortunately, the city does not receive enough funding to maintain the cemetery. The city council established a goal of creating an ad hoc committee to hire a landscape designer who will create three design concepts for the cemetery. The concepts will be low maintenance and include such things as drought-tolerant plants and rock landscape.
“The committee will be responsible for analyzing the budget of the cemetery and if necessary raising rates for plots. Other tasks will include identifying funding sources such as grants and community fundraising events. Since many headstones are sinking and plots have mesquite trees growing through them, a phased approach rehabilitation will also be a focus.”