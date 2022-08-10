WILLCOX — Welcome to the “colonia!”
On June 23 the Willcox City Council officially approved proclamation 2022-11, declaring Willcox as a colonia.
It’s a designation created by the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990.
An amendment in the act called for the border states of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas to set aside at least 10% of their annual state Community Development Block Grants allocations for use in these colonias.
Lower income communities with poor infrastructure located within 150 miles of the southern international border established before 1990 can become designated as a colonia.
Conditions such as lack of a potable water supply, inadequate sewage systems and a shortage of decent, safe and sanitary housing are to be considered.
Once designated as a colonia, it’s eligible for CDBG funds set aside by the state of Arizona.
There are approximately 80 colonias in the state. The act excludes metropolitan areas with populations exceeding 1 million.
The term colonia was taken from the Spanish term commonly used for a residential neighborhood, but the English translation of the word is “colony.”
In 1999 Arizona’s total CDBG funding was $10,409,000. About $2,082,850 of that money went to colonias, nearly double what the federal act required.
Three federal agencies that have these programs include Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Through their county supervisors and city councils a community may qualify by adopting a resolution designating an area as a colonia.
Once verified, the colonia can leverage its status to obtain additional grants with explicit set-asides favoring those communities
For example, the HUD Rural Housing & Economic Development Program gives additional points to distressed communities with the special designation.
A colonia can also apply for funds directly to USDA regional offices located in Willcox, Nogales and Yuma for programs like the 502 and 504 Housing Rehabilitation Program and the 306c sewer hookup program.
The EPA’s Office of Wastewater Management provides water and wastewater services.
By 2019 there were 15 colonias in Cochise County, several around Benson and Bisbee, Douglas, Tombstone and unincorporated areas of the county.
Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke said, “the funds can be used on projects like repairing homes, demolishing dilapidated ones and rebuilding them, and repairing or replacing sewer or water infrastructure.”
The city may be able to “leverage its colonia status for other, non-HUD grants in the future,” according to a statement from Blaschke.