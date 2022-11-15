WILLCOX — In the near future, resting in peace will require additional fees for those Willcox residents whose remains are interred at Sunset Cemetery.

The city has been trying to resolve issues that have arisen with the local cemetery as it continues to age, everything from deteriorating tombs, decorations, to landscaping and general grounds maintenance.

