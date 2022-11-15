WILLCOX — In the near future, resting in peace will require additional fees for those Willcox residents whose remains are interred at Sunset Cemetery.
The city has been trying to resolve issues that have arisen with the local cemetery as it continues to age, everything from deteriorating tombs, decorations, to landscaping and general grounds maintenance.
Early in 2021 the City Council attempted to form a Cemetery Committee. It was added to the official calendar but saw little interest or activity.
During a City Council meeting in June, 58-year city resident Paul Lee addressed the council regarding the cemetery.
He stated that Sunset Cemetery “is in great disrepair. People paid for the plots and there is no care that is being done. This should be a great place to visit for their final resting place. For a cemetery of this size, a full-time caretaker is needed.
“If we get grants for sidewalks and parks, why can't we get a caretaker for the cemetery? It is a disgrace for our community. We have over 400 veterans, as well as loved ones, buried there. I don’t understand, why do we have to have a cemetery board? There are no boards for parks or streets. Why not just get the job done?”
At the same meeting, Dan Douglas addressed the council regarding the cemetery. Douglas is the owner of Westland Chapel and Mortuary.
He works closely with the cemetery, selling the grave sites and helping, when possible, without compensation, and said he wasn’t asking for it.
Because of his association to the cemetery Douglas gets a share of the complaints.
“On Memorial Day there was no maintenance done to the cemetery," he said. "That is the most recognized holiday for the cemetery, and there is no way to place flags in the ground when it hasn't been watered. It's a disgrace.”
He suggested using inmates, or dedicating city staff, and said he understood there was no funding for such staffing but explained that ultimately it would be “good for public relations,” for the city.
He then reminded the council that some of their family members were buried at the cemetery.
“It just needs to be taken care of," he said. "There was a lot done when the Wine Festival came to Railroad Park, it looked great. There is no excuse for the cemetery not to look good for Memorial Day."
At that June meeting City Manager Caleb Blaschke assured Douglas and Lee the city was doing what it could to alleviate the issues.
“The cemetery is a priority of the city council and we plan on fully meeting this fall,” Blaschke told them.
He told the group that he wasn’t aware of grants that could be applied to the cemetery.
Over the summer months, after discussing the issue, the council concluded that the current rate structure is insufficient to meet the long-term expenses of maintaining the grounds. The conclusion was aided by a comparison of fee structures used in similarly sized cities.
Resolution 2022-17 was drafted on Oct. 20, citing a state law, ARS Section 9-240.11(a), that allows local governments to make or change such fees.
Paragraph 11 (a) specifically states the city is allowed, “to establish and maintain necessary cemeteries and burial places for the town beyond the limits thereof.”
The new resolution claims, “Fiscally responsible governance suggests such operations require fees generate sufficient revenue to equal cost of providing service and said costs include amounts required for operation and maintenance expenses, renewals and replacement of properties.”
There are a range of fees that have been affected, all new plot rates, and a $200 opening/closing maintenance fee atop the standard rates, which also increased.
Opening/closing rates are set to adjust every fiscal year, according to Consumer Price Index changes.
The mayor and council will hold public hearings on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 300 W. Rex Allen Drive.
The proposed fees are available for review at the city’s website, willcox.az.gov, and physical copies are at the library or at City Hall. Members of the public are invited to attend the hearing and submit written comments.
Anyone unable to attend but wanting to comment may submit written comments to the Office of the City Clerk, 101 S. Railroad Ave., Suite B, Willcox, AZ 85643 or by e-mail at chadfield@willcox.az.gov prior to 4 p.m. on the day of the hearing.