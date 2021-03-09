WILLCOX— The City of Willcox, together with the Arizona Department of Transportation, ViCap and the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO)'s- Southeast Arizona Mobility, have purchased a shuttle bus to be used for a dial-a-ride service that is set to launch in October.
According to the city Facebook page, the dial-a-ride service will be “serving the Willcox, Sunsites/Pearce, Bowie, and San Simon Communities. The new bus holds eight passengers, contains a bike rack, and is ADA accessible.”
Willcox Community Programs Manager Jennifer Colby explained the process of conceiving of the dial-a-ride shuttle service as well as who will benefit.
“In 2017, SEAGO was awarded a transit planning grant by ADOT to conduct a transit feasibility study," Colby said. "The purpose of the study was to evaluate the feasibility of a public bus service that would serve Willcox and several of its surrounding communities. The study revealed an adequate unmet need to support a public transportation system program in these areas.
“In 2019, SEAGO was awarded funding from ADOT to create an implementation plan for a dial-a-ride program to service the area. That same year, the city of Willcox applied to ADOT for funds to implement this plan. With ADOT’s award and support from the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, the program is in development.
“At this time, transportation in Willcox is limited. There is a daily Greyhound on a fixed route but no consistent Uber/Lyft service. ViCap provides dial-a-ride services for the elderly and individuals with disabilities at a 48-notice. Our new system is open to the general public and will be used for a wide range of services.
“Riders can be picked up from their homes and taken into town to buy groceries, attend work and school or see their doctor, and then be brought home later that day. It’s personable, and it provides convenient service for those with limited mobility or who may be new to public transportation.”
Passengers will contact the dial-a-ride service one day in advance to schedule their ride on the shuttle bus. They will only be charged a modest fee for their trip.
Chris Vertrees, Transportation Program Administrator addressed what SEAGO-Southeast Arizona Mobility is currently doing to help the City of Willcox with their dial-a-ride service for the Herald/Review. "We are providing tech support assistance to them to develop this project," Vertress said.
Vertress also went on to say that background checks related to all of the invoicing of the project are being currently conducted and then the next step will be background checks to hire the shuttle bus drivers themselves. It's a process, but SEAGO is doing everything they can to help out the city.
Colby illustrated plans for promoting the new shuttle bus service in Willcox and the surrounding area.
“As the transit program manager, I’ve been working closely with our partners and ensuring that we’re on track with our implementation plan," she said. "We have a long way to go — forming an advisory committee, launching a marketing campaign, training drivers, but every day brings us closer to launch.
“Projects of this magnitude are truly a community effort. We are endlessly grateful for the Arizona Department of Transportation for funding this project, for SEAGO’s partnership and expertise in creating what we hope will be a successful system. The Willcox City Council listens to the community and recognizes what is in high demand. With their support, we can hit the ground running to make stable transportation a reality for everyone.”