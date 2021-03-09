“Housing has always been an area of concern and interest for residents in Willcox. Dilapidated homes, insufficient multi-room homes, and lack of affordable homes to name a few.
On Jan. 19, the city partnered with the Planning and Zoning Commission to hold a special open house at our community center. The purpose of the meeting was to allow residents to express their concerns around housing and to introduce new ideas that might combat those issues.
During that meeting a presentation was given on tiny homes, accessory dwelling units, and building requirements and permitted uses on residential zones. Tiny homes was not a popular topic among many of the attendees and there was some confusion about how accessory dwellings units (an accessory dwelling unit is a secondary structure on the property of the main building that covers less than 25% of the rear yard. Examples: private garage for storage of vehicles, greenhouses, pergolas and arbors.) can be a solution to housing concerns.
So we decided to create this survey first, inform people about the varying terms; second, collect data on the importance of each issue, and third to give context regarding steps the city is willing to take to combat those issues by laying out solutions. Mixed use developments in commercial zones was another solution that we decided to add in after the open house meeting (mixed use development allows homes and businesses to be intertwined.)
We are still in the process of collecting data. The survey closes on March 17th at 11:59 p.m.”