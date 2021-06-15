WILLCOX — City Manager Caleb Blaschke recently reached out to the Herald/Review to clarify the city’s plan for revitalizing city parks.
After recently getting through the first hurdle in the process of applying for a $2 million grant from the Arizona State Parks Department program, of which Willcox received only $1.5 million, the city’s next move is to reach out to local businesses for help supplementing the $4 million that has been budgeted to renovate city parks.
“This is huge, what we’re doing,” Blaschke said. “We’re basically doing $4 million of improvements in the city and we don’t have the funding for that. The city doesn’t at all, but we got a grant through the Arizona State Parks and it’s a matching grant, so even $4 million, the city is asked to match by $2 million. We don’t have $2 million, so that’s where local businesses and residents come into play and they say ‘hey we can donate concrete at this cost.’
“We can come in and we will pour your concrete (for) free that day so that you guys don’t have to absorb that cost. So they might not always be cash contributions. They might be (other types of) services. Hey, we can put this roof on there (for) free, so that you can use that extra money as cash.”
Blaschke also mentioned the city doesn’t want to spend all of the $1.5 in grant money on just the first phase of the $4 million project.
“It has to go through three more rounds of approval,” he said. “The State Parks board on June 17 and then it goes to the federal government to see if we meet all of the requirements. Usually once it gets to that level it’s a clear shot. If we get more sponsorship and help from our local businesses, we can come in and do more still.
“So we can do canopies. We can put in more swings. There’s a lot of stuff that’s on the list to be done. So if businesses come in, we can do more stuff.”
Asking for donations
“The loan is kind of a fallback, as you might say,” Blaschke said. “We can only go out and do so much. We’re not gonna take out more than we’re approved for the loan amount. That loan amount’s on the high side, because we’re expecting donations from different businesses and volunteer organizations.
“A lot of our big businesses like Riverview Dairy and these other businesses reside outside the city limits. We don’t get sales tax for them, but they have a vested interest in seeing us improve the quality of life in our community. So quality of life parks, quality of life pools/spray parks. Their staff and the people they employ are going to be incentivized by coming to this area because of those types of services.
“So it’s very much so a partnership and when we don’t directly collect sales taxes from those businesses they contribute in other ways. Even though they’re in Cochise County they still find other ways to contribute to the city of Willcox. So we try to let them know about what’s going on, so that if they can contribute, they do contribute.
“So we kind of built that into our budget, expecting it to come to fruition. So we will be reaching out to different businesses in the future, really trying to get them a little more involved.”
Quail Park
“We’re a small city and our budget doesn’t always allow us to do a lot of things without the contributions of local businesses and residents,” Blaschke said. “For example, our lights to convert our ball fields. We’re the city in Cochise County that doesn’t charge fees for use of our sporting fields. Sporting lights are expensive.
“For us to go through and hire a private company to come and to replace our lights it’s estimated to cost anywhere between $2 million and $3 million.
“So with SSVEC (Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative), they’ve offered to partner with us to donate labor and equipment, because they have a lot of parents that work for them.
“Their kids use the sporting lights and their end goal is to keep the lights at a low cost, so that we don’t have to pass that on to the customer. They’re going to throw in staff time to install the lights for us. So now we only have to buy the lights.
“So that drops our cost down from $3 million to between $1 million and $1.5 million, to make it more realistic for us.
“We are a low income area and the city will be charging in the future. I think that’s one of the reasons why SSVEC is wanting to partner with us, because they’re invested in the community and they don’t want to see less users of our parks. These LED lights are estimated to reduce our bill by 60% to 80%. So you’re reducing the contribution from Little Leaguers by almost 75% at that time they use the fields.”
Blaschke suggested the city might have to break the more elaborate park renovation project worth $4 million if they don’t generate that amount in donations and future funding from grant loans.