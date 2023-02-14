WILLCOX – On Super Bowl Sunday many Americans focus on preparing snacks, drinks, and getting ready for the big game.
Skipping the pregame festivities, five volunteers from the Cochise County Humane Society find themselves slowly making their way along a dusty county road near Dos Cabezas.
The group is responding to a request from a distressed homeowner who has a specific problem the volunteers are equipped and trained to deal with, an overpopulation of feral cats.
The convoy of three vehicles turned off Butterfield Road and traveled another mile to the location. It is a typical county ranch with a central home, a barn with a few corrals, a couple of sheds and carports, then open field until the next ranch.
Renee Hopkins is leading today’s group. Arriving and parking along the driveway, she made her way to the home’s front door and greeted the owner.
Adjacent to the home is a single-wide trailer that from appearance was once a workshop but now is home to what Hopkins estimated could be more than 50 cats.
It’s a common situation. A cat-friendly home begins to feed strays and before long, without neuter or spaying, the population grows quickly.
These Humane Society hunters gathered at the foot of the trailer and made their plan of attack.
First, they unloaded a set of small traps, about 2-feet-by-8-inches-by-8 inches”, small enough for a cat. They bait and place the traps around the trailer. Cat food is used, about a quarter of a can of wet food per trap, enough for the smell of the fresh food to permeate the area.
Once the traps were placed, the group retreated far enough to be out of sight of the cats. At this point there are only a few cats visible.
Hopkins says sunset is when cats come out for the evening, and she expected about 10 to 15 traps to be filled that night.
It doesn’t take long for several cats to get a whiff of the cat food and cautiously come closer and closer to the traps. The number of interested hungry felines grew.
Then, one by one, the traps begin to do their job. Traps with animals are quickly collected, covered and sheltered in vehicles. The team does what it can to keep the animals calm, but for most, this will be their first close human contact.
This is a catch-and-release hunt, but not before the day’s catch is spayed or neutered, a process that takes only a day. In a couple of days these cats will be returned to the ranch to live out their lives.
The group will be back to the location to eventually capture all the feral cats living there, but next on the schedule is a location near Douglas.
After the visit volunteer Maya Lyman and lead trapper Gina Lundberg helped Hopkins bring bags of donated cat food to the homeowner, something they typically don’t do, but a recent abundance of donations made it possible.
The CCHS is grateful for the donations.
“Our biggest thanks go to the public for their food donations and continued support," Hopkins said. "And to the HSSA (Humane Society of Southern Arizona) for the opportunity to bring in large numbers of feral cats for spaying/neutering, for free!”
The group has had recent successful food drives, the next one scheduled for March 4 by the PetSmart in Sierra Vista. They appreciate dry food, wet food, kitty litter and potty pads.
The CCHS was created in 1981 and incorporated in 1986. It’s the county's oldest animal welfare organization. In January, through their all-volunteer effort, 42 cats and dogs were spayed or neutered.
“It's really necessary to keep the cat population under control and to keep them safe and healthy, because if we just let them kind of do their thing, they'll just overpopulate and it'll be a problem,” said Kayla Wolfe, in her first time volunteering with the group.
Volunteer Emily Veal also was on her first outing. The self-professed animal lover said, “It breaks my heart seeing them in that situation, in that trailer. All I want to do, I know that they're feral, but all I wanna do is scoop them all up and find them a good home.”
CCHS also has a foster program and likes to get more foster families.
“We want to pull every cat that we feasibly can off the streets, socialize them and find great homes for them, Hopkins said. "Our foster program is only a few months old and has been very successful. Fifteen adoptions so far.
“Our main line is 520-955-0668, anyone with companion pets and are either 62-plus or considered low income based on our qualifications can receive up to 50% off spay/neuter services. It’s also the number for questions in general."
Texas Roadhouse in Sierra Vista is hosting a “Dine to Donate” fundraiser event on March 6-7, 3-9 p.m., with 10% of food sales proceeds being donated.
The number for feral and foster is 520-508-6083. If you have outdoor feral cat colonies, CCHS can assist with getting them spayed, neutered and vaccinated.