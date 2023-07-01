WILLCOX — Construction of a new building on Haskell Avenue to house the Cochise Credit Union is on schedule to be completed by early 2024.
Integrated Group Builders is handling the design and construction of a 5,800-square-foot building that will house the 11 full-time employees at the branch.
The state of Arizona established the credit union in Willcox to serve employees of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative 65 years ago.
Since its charter in 1958 it has grown to expand membership to zip codes 85643, 85644, 85625, 85605, 85606 and 85632.
The membership, comprised of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and Valley Telecom Group employees, has grown to more than 5,000, and has assets of more than $60 million.
It has been in the current building at 170 N. Haskell, which formerly was SSVEC Engineering Services, for more than two decades.
“Growth, we've been in this building that we're currently in now for 25 years, so we're pretty excited about the new building. We went a little larger for more company growth,” CEO Shelley Thompson said about what precipitated the move.
Assistant Vice President Lisa Smith concurred but said growth in staff numbers is not in the immediate plans.
“And so, as we've grown, we've kind of eaten into our boardroom, and our training room, to ask for additional offices, and we're kind of maxed out," Thompson said. "We can no longer have our meetings here, so we’re having offsite board meetings. We're excited, and we did allow for some extra growth, some extra offices.
“We like being downtown, we didn't want to abandon our little downtown Wilcox. So, the idea was that we just bought some cleared land, we still wanted to stay as close as we could on Main Street because of its vibrant downtown. Then we first bought one piece of property and then later we decided to acquire the one next door, which was abandoned.”
The locations was a a gun shop, and a furniture store in the 1980s, and long before that it was a grocery and gas station.
If completed on schedule in January 2024, a grand opening will be held in late February, according to Thompson.
Construction at the new building at 590 N. Haskell Ave. is well under way, with footers, underground electrical and plumbing being installed, with the expectation of above-ground work to begin this month.
Thompson and Smith say they had no permitting issues with the city of Willcox or with federal regulations.
“There haven’t been any obstacles, or difficulties, thankfully it’s running smoothly," Smith said. "All our community, our contractors have been amazing, we’ve been lucky to be able to work with them, and they’re excited about working on our project."
