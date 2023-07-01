WILLCOX — Construction of a new building on Haskell Avenue to house the Cochise Credit Union is on schedule to be completed by early 2024.

Integrated Group Builders is handling the design and construction of a 5,800-square-foot building that will house the 11 full-time employees at the branch.

