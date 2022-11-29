WILLCOX – Improvements will be made to Cochise Lake, the popular birding area south of town, thanks to a grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism.
The City of Willcox announced in October that it had received a $250,000 grant, with a 20% matching requirement, to upgrade the conditions around the lake.
Proposed uses for the fund will include new and refurbishing bird-watching stations, repairing the well systems that feed the lake, and general upkeep to encourage tourism and local interest.
“This past year, a record number of Sandhill Cranes, over 45,000, landed in and around Willcox. Birding continues to draw visitors to Southeast Arizona. These areas promote visitation to and around Willcox and strengthen Willcox’s economic base,” city manager Caleb Blaschke said about the lake.
Caleb said that in recent years, water, crucial for the migratory bird’s food system, has become scarce.
The wells that had historically fed Cochise Lake year-round have been discontinued.
“The machinery has long become inoperable, and the well casing is failing. Rehabilitating these wells will help keep the area a marsh that will allow the migratory cranes and other food sources to flourish and will keep birds returning each year. Ultimately it will bring more birders to the area who will spend money and improve the economy,” Blaschke added.
Thousands of cranes can congregate at once at Cochise Lake, and this is a good time of the year to catch a glimpse of the avian spectacle.
From Wilcox, drive south on AZ-186. Turn right toward Twin Lakes Golf Course at Rex Allen Jr. Drive. The lake is located at the end of the drive, where an information lean-to presents a minimal introduction to the lake and the birds that visit the marshes.
The lake and surrounding marshes are of great ornithological importance. It’s part of the Willcox Playa, Crane Lake area of the Sulphur Springs Valley which is the second largest over-wintering concentrations of Sandhill Cranes in Arizona, along with hundreds of other migratory species than can be present.
The migrating cranes also feed by gleaning agricultural corn waste from surrounding farms.
The Willcox Playa is a large alkaline lakebed lined with sacaton, saltgrass, and mesquites that floods seasonally creating marshes and a low-depth lake.
At one time a military bombing range, undetonated ordinance may still litter the grounds so much of the area is closed, and still owned by the US military, although the Arizona Game and Fish Department manages parts of the area.
Urban and agricultural development, and over pumping near these habitats has resulted in the lowering of water tables, adversely impacting the riparian vegetation.
The City of Willcox hopes the restoration of the lake's well system will ensure and prolong the health of the habitat.
