WILLCOX – Improvements will be made to Cochise Lake, the popular birding area south of town, thanks to a grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism.

The City of Willcox announced in October that it had received a $250,000 grant, with a 20% matching requirement, to upgrade the conditions around the lake. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?