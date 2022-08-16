The historic building had a new plaque erected following the death of P. Howard Pregenzer in 1980, the owner of the construction company that built the center. This replaced the original plaque commemorating the construction which is on the building.
Johnny Mason of GNS Heating and Cooling spent his day installing the Willcox Community Center's new air conditioning units.
photos by HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
The Community Center is a historic building with construction beginning in 1934 and completed in 1936.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
WILLCOX — In May, Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke and Mayor Mike Laws traveled to the state capitol in Phoenix to meet with state legislators about procuring available grants and funding to make community improvements.
Fast forward a few weeks to June 2, and with a unanimous vote the Willcox City Council approved resolution 2022-7, an application to replace the HVAC system of the Willcox Community Center.
Two months later, on Aug. 5, GNS Heating and Cooling, an HVAC company from Willcox, installed a new air conditioning system atop the community center.
The upgrades to the air conditioning system at the center will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act with Arizona State Parks.
“That was a good process,” Laws recalled. “We established a good relationship up there.”
He noted the sessions at the capitol were sparsely attended by small jurisdictions like Willcox. With the trip and process being so fruitful in getting support, however, he expects his team to be tapping that resource with more regularity.
The city put about $52,000 toward the cooling system upgrade, money that would otherwise be taken from the general fund to complete the needed improvements.
The Willcox Women’s Club was incorporated in 1916, a business designation that allowed the group of women to own property and thus purchase the grounds for future development.
Once the land was acquired, the club, a member of the Arizona Federation of Women’s Clubs, began fundraising to build a clubhouse.
Funds for the project were raised through the 1920s, then in 1934 the club donated the land to the city.
The city used funding from the Works Progress Administration to build the clubhouse.
Construction was done by P. Howard Pregenzer and crew and was sponsored by the city of Willcox.
The WPA was formed in 1935 by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidential decree as a key part of the Second New Deal.
The program employed millions who carried out public works projects throughout the country.
These included public building, roads, bridges, rural electrification and schools.
The Women’s Community Center on 312 W. Stewart St. is now the Willcox Community Center.
The facility serves as a rentable meeting and event space for the city of Willcox, and the upgrades will make the center a greater asset for the community.