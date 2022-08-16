Purchase Access

WILLCOX — In May, Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke and Mayor Mike Laws traveled to the state capitol in Phoenix to meet with state legislators about procuring available grants and funding to make community improvements.

Fast forward a few weeks to June 2, and with a unanimous vote the Willcox City Council approved resolution 2022-7, an application to replace the HVAC system of the Willcox Community Center.

