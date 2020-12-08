During the months of November and December, the Department of Public Safety collects monetary and toy donations to distribute to local children in need during Christmas. The application process is now open and can be filled out at the local Police Department. If you would prefer to fill out the application online, please email dhadfield@willcox.az.gov. On December 22, Officers and Firefighters will deliver toys to local community members. A special thanks to Officer Jose Villa who organized a softball benefit tournament and raised $2,740 for Willcox Gifts for Kids.
Due to COVID 19, the Salvation Army is not allowed to have bell ringers solicit donations at Safeway. This decision affects the Willcox Chapter as all money raised in Willcox stays in our community and benefits residents who are suffering financial hardships. The City of Willcox is working diligently to add a Salvation Army donation button on the City Website as well as additional locations for bell ringers to be placed.
Chief Hadfield would like to remind residents that “If you can and would like to donate to either Willcox Gifts for Kids or the Willcox Chapter of the Salvation Army please stop by the Willcox Police Department or the City of Willcox (101 S. Railroad Ave. Suite B). I would like to wish you a safe, healthy, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Protect yourselves, others and remember to be kind to one another.”
Submitted by City of Willcox