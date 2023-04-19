WILLCOX — In January the coffee scene in Willcox took a spill when a well-known coffee house situated inside a historic home closed its doors with no notice.
Their grande-sized metal coffee sign is still there, but that business will not be coming back.
Not all is lost for fans of the old cafe, but java heads in Willcox have to get used to some changes, good changes.
After three months residents may have noticed some perk behind the scenes at the Historic Saxon House, and as of April 1, a new coffee house has quietly opened.
Dos Cabezas Coffee Co. has launched at 308 S. Haskell Ave., a business owned by Ashley Finley, Tess Alexander and Jasper Finley, Ashley’s son.
The trio have announced a for-real grand opening on Saturday, May 6, starting at 7 a.m.
The previous cafe at this location was popular, had embedded itself into the community by reaching out to local vendors, hosting events, and evolving with their clientele — it all seemed peachy.
That apparent success was real, new owners were fans of the cafe and Alexander had been a barista there. They saw the loss of the coffee house as a loss for their community.
“I wanted to be involved and get it back open because it was such a staple in the town,” Alexander said. “In teeny-tiny Willcox you never think you’re gonna find a cute, cozy, chic coffee shop in the middle of this desert town. So, for me it was really important to get it back open for the community, because I knew that people loved being here.”
The reasoning behind the soft opening may be obvious. By skipping the balloons, confetti and handshake with the mayor the new owners can get right to work, figuring out the business and making changes.
“We just wanted to get our ducks in order,” Jasper said about the soft opening. “We want to redecorate, redo the interior and exterior, and get ready for our new vendors.”
Changes will come. The new owners want to keep all the good elements from the previous shop and dump any negatives.
The coffee is very, very good. That’s thanks primarily to Alexander making sure the tradition of good coffee selection, roasting and preparation had a solid foundation.
Beans are sourced from Tucson Coffee Roasters.
Dos Cabezas has a complete menu of coffee-based drinks, just like everyone remembers, and everyone is challenged to test them at making your favorite drink. They won’t fail.
Besides the coffee drinks there are Bull Sodas, concoctions made of Red Bull energy drink, and combinations of flavors. There’s the Tucson, a peachy, coconutty, strawberry-lime mashup; or the Snowflake, a sweet apple, peach and watermelon Red Bull.
Smoothies and other refreshers are on the drink menu, too.
They’re creating local collaborations, like offering pistachios from Robb’s Family Farm and pastries from Ethan’s Creations, a dessert-maker with a shop down the avenue.
A gluten-free selection of cookies and pastries by local baker Z’s Delights will be offered.
For their grand opening they’re inviting a slew of local vendors to help celebrate and begin a regularly scheduled farmer’s market on Sunday.
While it’s hard to beat the charm of a century old historic home, the new crew is going to spruce things up a bit, new paint, décor and replacing some of the furniture.
What they’re not keeping from the previous shop is “the drama,” Jasper said. The new business owners are aiming for a new vibe.
“We just want to be entirely welcoming,” Alexander said. “We want to be a safe space for the community. We don’t want any drama within these walls, keeping it cozy and inviting as can be.”
The reception from the community so far has been great, according to the new owners, receiving well-wishes on Facebook after the opening, and in-person by returning customers.
Dos Cabezas Coffee Co. is at 308 S. Haskell Ave. It is open 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For info call 520-766-6677 or follow on social media.