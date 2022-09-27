WILLCOX – Unless you’re a bagger, you’ll probably spend the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1, getting ready for Rex Allen Days, the town’s yearly festival of all things “cowboy.”
If cornhole is your game, if you’re a bagger, you’ll spend the morning at the Willcox Elks Lodge getting ready for the Dubtown Baggers Rex Allen Days Indoor Cornhole Tournament.
Dubtown has been organizing tournaments at the lodge for more than a year. The club came together in March 2021 and by August it had gotten together with the Elks Lodge to host regular matches.
Robert Hill and his wife, Patty, run Dubtown’s cornhole show at the lodge, events that attract dozens of players and spectators.
Before Dubtown the Hills played in their back yard.
“Me and my wife and kids, when COVID hit, there was really nothing to do,” Hill recalled. “A friend of mine from Morenci and his buddy ran the Frisco River Cornhole Club and he got us into it.”
Those early cornhole gatherings became regular, leading to the formation of the club, when friends Garrett Douglas and Charlie Burkhead proposed the idea.
“So, in the back yard we decided, ‘Hey let’s do kind of like what Frisco River did in Morenci, let’s do something here!’ ” Hill said.
They took the idea to the lodge’s exalted ruler, Alex Arroyo, and he was game. They work around the lodge’s rental schedule, but they manage a regular weekly club get-together.
The club is part of the American Cornhole League. Patty Hill handles all the league business, including scores and reporting. The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport and helps promote through competitions, exhibitions and educational events.
She uses electric tablets to keep scores, tabulates and uploads, and manages their traveling sound system.
It’s a family affair. Randy, a high school freshman; Robert, a seventh-grader; and Xavier “Mouse,” a first-grader, help with the build-up and tear-down at events. The Hills’ other son, Anthony, is away in college.
“We do get a good response from the community. It’s a pretty good event usually on Fridays where we’ll average from 40 to 50 people playing,” Hill said.
The club likes to link their tournaments with charity fundraisers, supporting Willcox school athletics like soccer, baseball and basketball; a local hospital; Toys for Tots; and others.
Two weeks before the Rex Allen tournament, the club traveled to Benson to host a benefit for Matthew Bivens. Bivens lost his life in a traffic accident near Tucson in March.
“We do a lot of fundraisers which is really, really cool,” Hill said.
Cornhole can be played by virtually anyone, and the club welcomes players of any skill level. They have a presence on Facebook under Dubtown Baggers for information about becoming a bagger.
The Elks Lodge has a weeklong lineup of events and the lounge opens at 3 p.m. weekdays.
Johnny & Jack and the 2 Lazy 2 Ranch Band take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, for country music and dancing. Cover is a donation, with a $15 brisket dinner available in the dining room starting at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, tournament day, a pulled pork lunch is served beginning at 11:30 a.m. The lounge opens at 11 a.m.