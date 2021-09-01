WILLCOX — According to the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library, five different colored “Family Adventure Backpacks” are ready for checkout.
ESH received a $11,558 grant to be able to bring the family fun and adventures to the community. The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. This is the first time the ESH has partnered with this grant program.
“The goal of this project is to provide a learning experience that will improve education and provide a family oriented program for children ages 6 through 12 in our community,” said Michelle Leyvas, ESH library manager and contact for the informal education project. “It will provide resources for hands-on activities for the children and their families to take home to gain knowledge about their community environment.
“It will enable the discovery of new ideas based on STEM-related projects. The funds will be used to acquire all the necessary resources, equipment and supplies to implement the program and sustain it. Community members will benefit by having a family-based program to help them become more knowledgeable about their community environment.”
Five subjects
Each backpack is made up of materials related to one of five different subjects, which are Arizona wildlife, family bug and insect, Arizona nature, rockhounding and stargazing.
The Arizona Wildlife backpack includes binoculars, a flashlight, a compass, a magnifying glass and books.
The Family bug and insect backpack includes binoculars, a flashlight, a compass, a bug scoop, a bug viewer, tweezers, a net and (bug and insect) habitat and four books: “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs,” “Insects of North America,” “Insects,” and “Bugs and Slugs.”
The Arizona Nature backpack includes seven books (“Reptiles and Amphibians,” “The Kids Guide to Exploring,” “Cactuses of Arizona,” “Scats and Tracks,” “Nature Trails,” “Arizona Trees and Wildflowers” and “Arizona Birds”), binoculars, a flashlight, a compass, a magnifying glass, tweezers and a bug scoop.
The Rockhounding backpack includes binoculars, a flashlight, a compass, a jewelers loupe, a hand shovel, a sifter and tweezers.
The Stargazing backpack includes a telescope with a tripod, lens and phone accessory, binoculars, a flashlight, a compass and three books: “50 Things to See with a Telescope,” “Astronomy for Kids” and “Night Sky of North America.”
“(The children) have three weeks from the checkout time (to explore the backpacks). We hope you will come and share this new adventure with us,” Leyvas said.q