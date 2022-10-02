WILLCOX – Fodor’s Travel Guide has been a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for 80 years, and Fodor’s says Cochise County has “one of the top-10 wine festivals in North America.” 

Willcox Wine Festival earned that rating for putting on a showcase of Arizona’s top wines twice a year, all laid out in the heart of the city’s charming historic and arts district.  

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?