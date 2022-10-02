WILLCOX – Fodor’s Travel Guide has been a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for 80 years, and Fodor’s says Cochise County has “one of the top-10 wine festivals in North America.”
Willcox Wine Festival earned that rating for putting on a showcase of Arizona’s top wines twice a year, all laid out in the heart of the city’s charming historic and arts district.
The fall festival is a three-day affair beginning Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday Oct. 16, a celebration bringing together 16 of Arizona’s best wineries along with more than 30 vendors such as fine arts, artisan foods, vintage vendors and food trucks.
The celebration begins on Friday with a Wine Benefit Dinner at the Willcox Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture.
“The benefit dinner at the chamber of commerce on Friday evening is going to be awesome,” said Mike Pigford, the event’s organizer for the WWF.
“We're going to be doing an auction which includes several private wine tastings with local wine makers. Great menu, beautiful light music and people will love it. It will benefit the chamber. It's a great chance for the community to come out and support their own."
On the menu are beef tenderloin, grilled chicken pesto, sweet chili smoked meatballs and more.
The silent auction will offer prizes including private wine tastings, mixed cases of wine and tickets to local attractions.
Saturday and Sunday the festival runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday the cost is $35 per person pre-sale, $45 at the gate. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. On Sunday the cost is $30 per person pre-sale, $40 at the gate.
There’s beer at this wine fest. For $20 you get a commemorative beer glass and 10 tasting tickets.
Music is included with your wine, with Jeordie playing Friday night at 6 p.m. during the benefit and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, then Fringe Benefit plays at 2 p.m. Sunday. Liz & Pete are featured at 11 a.m. and Baja Caravan at 2 p.m.
The Cochise Graham Wine Council, a formal grouping of wineries located in the Willcox area, aims to promote locally grown and produced wines.
Aside from growing and producing wines the WWC hosts 10 tasting rooms, organizes winery tours and a semi-annual Willcox Wine Country Festival, held in May and October
The Willcox region represents 74% of the state’s wine grape production.
In 2017 the region gained American Viticultural Area status by the federal government, which designated the Willcox AVA of more than a half million acres in Cochise and Graham counties, putting it on par with other prestigious American wine-growing regions.
There are only two AVAs in the state. Sonoita, also in Southeastern Arizona, gained its designation in 1984.
Elevation, climate and rich volcanic soil are what created the conditions for growing wine grapes and making wine, and with vineyards in the region typically higher than 4,200 feet in elevation, vineyards avoid the heat of lower altitudes.
Warm summer days and cool nights make for a wide shift in daily temperatures that imparts flavor to the grapes. The region’s summer-fall monsoonal flows introduce a unique twist to the growing season.
Participating wineries are Birds & Barrel Vineyards, Bodega Pierce, Carlson Creek Vineyards, Coronado Vineyards, Golden Rule Vineyards, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, Pillsbury Wine Company, Zapara Vineyard, 1764 Vineyards, Copper Horse Vineyard, Strive Vineyards, Page Springs Cellars, DA Vines Vineyard and Sunset Ride Vineyards.
The WWC requests festival goers please partake responsibly. Those younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
The fall festival takes place at Railroad Park along Railroad Avenue in downtown Willcox. For information visit willcoxwinecountry.org.
