A semi driver was killed when his truck rolled over after a suspected tire blowout near Bowie on Wednesday, authorities said.
The driver, who has yet to be identified, was declared dead at the scene after his truck rolled on Interstate 10 near Mile Post 369 and caught fire, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Kameron Lee.
"Preliminary information is a tractor-trailer may have experienced tire failure, causing it to collide with the guardrail as well as the bridge wall," Lee said Thursday in an email to the Herald/Review.
"This impact caused the tractor-trailer to roll off the interstate and down and embankment where it caught fire."