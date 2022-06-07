DOS CABEZAS — As a career female cowboy, Terry McNair Burgess might have been an unusual sight on the range or corral, but she never felt disrespected.
“I have the ability,” she said. “I know I know a cow as well as the next guy down the road, so I’m not saying I’m one of the guys, but I feel accepted, and that’s important. I don’t feel ostracized in any way.”
To say Burgess was born to the ranching life is an understatement. She grew up on a horse in Aravaipa Canyon. The area is rugged and mountainous and, it turns out, a mountain cowboy is a different breed altogether.
“When she was born she went to a ranch in the Aravaipa Canyon, and that’s pretty rough county,” said Eddie Browning, the director of the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame. “I would add that not only is she a cowboy, she is a mountain cowboy, and there’s a difference in that. Working cattle in the mountains is, frankly, a lot harder to do than working cattle in the rolling hills and flat country.”
This makes Burgess a rarity. She is not only one of five female cowboys in the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame, she is the only one living and the only one whose father, Claude McNair, has also been inducted.
The 73-year-old lives with Alice, her barky brown dog, and a passel of cats and kittens. The cats live on one of the screened porches in the oldest standing house (140 years old) in Dos Cabezas. Her view of the mountains is spectacular and the altitude, 5,200 feet — the same as her former ranch — suits her, she said. There’s something else, too.
“I have a real added bonus up here,” she said. “I’ve got good neighbors. We get together and have porch parties. We look out for each other. It’s a community.”
It’s no small task to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The yearlong process begins with a nominating letter from a Hall of Famer sent to Browning. There are never that many nominations, maybe six at most, Browning said. Once a year the Hall of Famers meet and are presented with the list of those who have been nominated. Basically, their task is to determine eligibility. If the nominee passes muster, he or she is placed on a ballot. Finally, a committee of 16 to 25, most of them in the Hall of Fame, vote on who will be named. There are 16 living Hall of Famers.
This year the committee will select two living nominees and one posthumous nominee to be inducted. The winners will be inducted on the Thursday of Rex Allen Days.
There are criteria, however. The members have decided that to be nominated the cowboy must have made his or her living in the ranching industry. They cannot have had a 40-hour-a-week outside job. The members also take into consideration what organizations a cowboy has served in and whether the cowboy, generally speaking, has led a ranching life.
It’s a great honor to be nominated.
“The honor of being in the Cowboy Hall of Fame is the fact that you are nominated by your peers,” Burgess said. “I was nominated and I was told that I was the highest vote getter that year, and, so, I was very excited about it, because they are your peers. The people that you’re in there with, there’s so much respect for those people and the life that they’ve lived and are living. I was fortunate to be nominated.”
“She is the real deal,” Browning said.
Times have changed and with it, ranching.
Burgess remembers that by the age of 6 she was saddling her own horse and helping her dad. She still delights in her upbringing.
“Living in the canyon was an interesting experience because a lot of these ranches that you see now, people have trucks and trailers and four-wheelers,” she said. “We did everything horseback. We didn’t own a trailer, and you had to (use the horses). If you’ve ever been out there, that is a very rough country. It’s cowboy country.”
Then there’s this, too, because for Burgess, independence is high on her list of values.
“You didn’t run to town to the hardware store and pick up what you needed,” Burgess said. “You fixed what you had. You became self-sufficient.”
Look for an exhibit about the ranching life and how it’s changed that Burgess is helping with. It will be housed in Burgess’ first home, but is now run by the Nature Conservancy.
“It was a wonderful way to grow up,” she said. “If you want to go to the top of that mountain and see the other side, you went and did it ... What that did is it taught independence. If you got yourself in a jackpot, you better get yourself out, because nobody was going to come rescue you, not even your family because they didn’t know where you were at half the time.”
Sometimes she thinks about the land she worked and still loves.
“Without the land, the rancher’s nothing,” Burgess said with emotion. “I don’t know how to say this. I’m not a church goer or anything but every night I pray that as custodians of God’s land, to give us moisture and guide us. I feel strongly about the land.”
Burgess’ next project is to find homes for her many kittens.
“If you find yourself in a situation with no cat, remember me,” she said with a laugh.
You can find those kittens in Dos Cabezas, sitting on the front porch, drinking lemonade and enjoying the mountain views.