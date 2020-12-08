WILLCOX — The Holiday Season has officially come to Willcox in a spirited way. This Saturday, a day’s worth of events will be taking place on and around historic Railroad Avenue, according to the City of Willcox, the Rex Allen Museum’s Facebook event page “Christmas Craft Fair and Lighted Parade” and event entertainment organizer Jennifer Colby.
First up, a craft fair featuring vendors selling handmade gifts, local crafts and delicious treats, will begin at 11 a.m.
At 4 p.m., students from Encore Dance Studio will be performing at Railroad Park.
This will be followed by a classic Christmas film at the Willcox Historic Theater beginning at 4:30 p.m.
At 5:30, Willcox local Julie Nolan will be organizing a performance of the Nativity scene.
“It looks like it will be a live Nativity scene now,” Colby said. “So we’ll have animals. I know they’re going to have a donkey and either goats or sheep. More likely goats.
“Earlier throughout the day we will have a pen with animals in it so that people can come and interact with them from outside of the fence.”
The theme for the annual Lighted Parade is “May Your Christmas Be Bright.” The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. along Railroad Avenue.
“The parade will start where the public works building is and it will run downward through Railroad Avenue, stop, the mayor comes out,” Colby said. “We’ll have Lena Teeters singing a couple of songs like the national anthem, probably a Christmas song. The mayor will give a statement, he’ll do a tree lighting and then he’ll get back into the parade and the parade will continue on down to Soto street.
“The city will be live streaming the parade. We are still encouraging people to come in their cars and park on the outside of Railroad Avenue. We will end up closing off the street at 6:15, so people will want to make sure that they get their spots before that.”
Those who wish to participate in the parade can submit entry forms to the Rex Allen Museum, the official host of this year’s parade, by 3 p.m. Dec. 10.
Entry forms are available for pick up at the Rex Allen Museum or may be requested via email sent to info@rexallenmuseum.org. A copy is available for download at the Christmas Craft Fair and Lighted Parade event page. For info, call Gladys at 520-507-3540.
After the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos at the Rex Allen Stage. Mask wearing, socially-distanced practices and hand sanitizing stations will be in place as per Centers for Disease Control COVID-19-related protocol.
“I would say the safety of residents in Willcox is extremely important to us,” Colby said. :”We want to take all measures to ensure that. Quality of life is really important to us, too. So we want to make sure that at events families can enjoy themselves while also practicing health and safety measures.”