WILLCOX — Five people were injured, two critically, in a one-car rollover on Interstate-10 in the Willcox area early Wednesday morning, Sept. 9.
“For an unknown reason, the 23-year-old male driver of Tucson lost control of the tan 2005 Kia Sorento he was driving,” stated Department of Public Safety information officer Kameron Lee.
“The vehicle went off the interstate left when the driver over-corrected to the right, causing the SUV to roll near milepost 343 eastbound at 5:35 a.m., just before the Old Stewart Road exit of Willcox. The driver was partially ejected and sustained critical injuries.”
A 49-year old female from Tucson also sustained critical injuries when she was partially ejected. Three other passengers, including an 8-year old girl from Tucson, sustained serious injuries. She was treated and released, as were a 23-year old male from Tucson and 21-year-old male from Flagstaff.
Six state troopers, four helicopters, two fire trucks and three police officers from Willcox responded to the scene as the interstate was closed for a few hours last Wednesday morning. Two people were trapped and extricated by Willcox personnel, who also aided with loading patients on the helicopters, according to officials.