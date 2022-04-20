WILLCOX — The former Willcox visitor’s center could soon be up for sale by auction. The 2.44-acre property sits across from Apple Annies and is visible and easily accessible from Interstate 10. Bids are tentatively set to begin at $200,000.
During last week’s City Council meeting City Manager Caleb Blaschke asked the council for guidance, presenting the members with a document that outlines how he would advertise the property, including several stipulations.
The property had housed the visitor’s center until a tractor trailer ran into it last year. The city has since collected about $240,000 in insurance, which was to be used to “knock it down, rehab it, to do whatever we wanted with it,” said Blaschke. Now the city would like to sell it.
A commercial appraisal was recently done by a realtor from DiPeso Realty in Benson, and that came in at $60,000, a figure Blaschke disagrees with. He said there weren’t many comparable properties when it was done.
“There wasn’t a lot of commercial realty that he could use as comps for it, so a lot of his comps were taken off of Haskell, and Haskell is not the same as I-10,” Blaschke said.
A recent transaction for raw land in the area of the former visitor’s center went for $595,000.
Mayor Mike Laws also disagreed with the appraisal.
“We have houses (in town) worth $300,000,” Laws said.
Blaschke named several stipulations he would like to put in place before selling, which he said is legal.
“We want the bidder to have an ability to have an operating business at the location within three months; council might feel that’s too soon. You might want to have it at six months,” he said. “We want a retail business. A retail business would fit Apple Annie’s very well. Retail business brings in additional revenue to the city ... We don’t want office space there. It’s a waste of a good building, waste of a good location. We want something that’s going to build our economy (with) demonstrated success at a similar business, and past project references (that would) complement Apple Annie’s.”
Blaschke added that a few council members have told him outside the council meeting that they do not want a marijuana dispensary to go in, and Apple Annie’s has asked they not allow adult shops in either. At least one business from outside the county, a gun shop, has talked to Blaschke about buying the space. Wineries also have approached him.
Some of the rehab has already been done. Blaschke said a wall needs to be redone and the space needs electrical work before a business can move in.
“I don’t think it’s in horrible shape,” he said. “Some of the people we talked with said they could do it fairly quickly.”
The property sale would be advertised on Facebook, in the newspaper, and on some websites, including the city’s website.
In other action, city hall will get a new roof.
Jeff Stoddard, the city’s public works director, put out a request for bids for a standing seam metal roof for the old building and received three. The highest of the bids came from Jay’s Construction, a firm in Safford, with a price tag of $300,000. That company would not put in the standing seam metal roof. Tres Casas Builders, a local construction firm, came in at $159,700. The final bid came from Abarca and Sons and is $97,500.
The bid will cover the “roof, moisture barrier, facia and gutters,” Stoddard said.
One of the issues with re-roofing city hall is the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Therefore, only building materials of the type that would have been used in the 1880s, when it was built, may be used. The current roof is shake shingles, which requires yearly oiling and other maintenance. It is quite expensive to replace.
Laws asked if the metal roof meets with the approval of the local historical society.
“I think that they want something that lasts and isn’t an eyesore,” Blaschke said. “The shake shingles haven’t been taken care of in the past, and then also it doesn’t seem very safe for a roof.” Blaschke was referring to the fact that shake shingles are made of wood and would be a fire hazard.
He also noted that City Hall will get new paint and windows.
The council also heard about these issues:
The county election office was presented with a petition with more than 900 signatures to establish an active management group that would include the Willcox Basin. If 641 signatures are confirmed, the issue will be on the ballot.
The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System annual funding policy was approved. It is a fully funded account but even so, according to City Clerk Crystal Hadfield, state statute requires municipalities to adopt a public safety pension policy on how the city will pay it off.
The amended wording for City Code, Title 18, Flood Damage Prevention. Public works director Jeff Stoddard said the wording tightens up loopholes that builders can slip through and brings the code into better compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Arizona Department of Water Resources requirements.
Tyler Bowen will take a seat on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He is a chemical distributor for Red River Specialties and has worked in construction. Bowen was born in Willcox and attended the University of Arizona and is active in community organizations, such as the Elks and with FFA.
Ned Robbins will fill the last at-large vacancy on the Willcox’s Arts Commission. Robbins first came to Willcox six years ago to Rex Allen Days. He said his passion is music and he is an active member of Bluegrass Jams and the Experimental Aircraft Association. He has also served on the Arizona State Bluegrass Board.
City Manager Blaschke’s contract was renewed.