WILLCOX — In need of companionship this holiday season but not ready to make a lifetime commitment? Furry, four-legged fostering could be the answer.
Both Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary Arizona of Safford and Murphy’s Law Rescue of Willcox have cats that need someone to care for them for a couple of months or so. It’s a rewarding task, according to foster cat mom Doris Kempton, because you are helping animals through what is probably — though we can only guess — a traumatic time in their lives.
“This is all new to them,” Kempton said. “They’re probably coming from a shelter and they’ve lost their home. Their owner has abandoned them or surrendered them so they’re going through a traumatic, confused time.”
WILLCOX—At only two months old, Murphy’s Law Rescue in Willcox is still doing a thriving bus…
Kempton has been fostering for two years and lives with what she calls foster fails, cats she was fostering but then adopted. It doesn’t always end that way; in fact, usually it does not. Mainly, a foster parent’s task is to help their furry charges get ready for the next step on their journey to a forever home. If foster parents are working with Desert Rescue, the cats are going to PetSmart, where they will be put up for adoption. In their foster homes, cats are able to be socialized, cared for and loved and helped to accept new surroundings. In return, foster parents get the pleasure of the animal’s company without the lifetime of care.
“You enjoy their nearness and their antics,” Kempton said. “They’re sitting on your lap and purring; it makes you feel good.”
Almost anyone can foster a cat; it all begins with a conversation. Have you had pets before? Are you allergic? Potential fosters are asked to fill out an application and send pictures of their home.
“We don’t care if you have dishes or laundry,” Cheryl Christensen, who runs Desert Rescue, said. “We just want to see if you have a home, first of all, and is it safe? Where will kitty’s food and water be? Where will you keep the litter boxes? If you have other pets, do you have a spot where you might quarantine kitty for ten days, two weeks?”
Then it’s another conversation and finally, arrangements are made to pick up kitty or have kitty delivered.
“Whatever works out, we do our best to accommodate,” Christensen said.
Low income does not have to be an impediment, according to Christensen. Both Desert Cat and Murphy’s Law will provide litter and food if a foster family finds they cannot manage the expense but still want to foster. Also, depending on their ages, cats from both organizations come vaccinated and fixed.
Christensen said she has many cats that need to be fostered right now, mostly cats six months old and older. On any given day, she has between 120 to 150 cats waiting for a foster.
“We have a lot of kitties,” she said. “There is a lot of need.”
Even if you would like to foster but cannot right now, Christensen said she will be happy to put you on a list to be called later.
There is one proviso for both organizations, however. Fostered cats must be indoor cats. They may not go outside.
One thing Christensen will not do is trap feral cats. She said there’s a reason feral cats will stay in an area: living conditions are favorable. There is shelter, food and water available. In that case, studies have shown it is better to engage a trap, neuter, release program. In this way they don’t propagate.
The hardest part of being a foster?
“If you have animals in your house, your house is not going to be as pristine, clean and orderly as you would like,” Kempton said.
It is hard, Kempton admits, to let go of the foster kitties.
“You mind (letting go of) every cat, but not bad enough to not let them go on and have a permanent home and a nice life and people that love them,” she said. “People say, ‘Oh, I could never foster. I would want to adopt each and every one of them.’ Well, for sure, but it’s better to let them go and find their own home, and people that are their people.”
The best part?
“It’s so gratifying to know that this kitty that you had in your home and you took care of him and you became fond of him, to see that (he) got a home,” Kempton said.
For information on becoming a foster for Desert Cat, call (928) 965-2971; visit desertcatrescue.org; or find the organization on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/DesertCatRescueAndSanctuaryArizona.