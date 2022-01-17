WILLCOX — When the pandemic shut down Willcox’s senior center, it left a hole in the senior social scene.
Now meet Kay Cameron, a determined 77-year-old woman who will not let a closed building or a pandemic stop her. You can actually meet Cameron in person at the first meeting of the Gathering Old Geezers, a new “club” for seniors she is organizing to replace the closed senior center. She’s doing it, she said, because she simply saw a need.
“I went to the senior center, the one behind the hospital, and it was closed, and I couldn’t believe it after all this time,” she said. “I thought, ‘People are just sitting home in their apartment.’ ”
Seniors don’t have to just sit there anymore. The first meeting of the Gathering Old Geezers will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Bible Church, 612 W. Delos St. Cameron is quick to say the church is simply a meeting place, that the group is not about religion; it’s just where her son is pastor and made the space available to Cameron.
Once she fixed on the idea of a meeting and secured the space, Cameron began gathering games from thrift stores and now has Yahtzee, Pictionary, checkers, chess and Sorry, to name a few.
At the first meeting on Friday, Cameron hopes to assess what participants might be interested in doing and how often they might like to meet. She is willing to meet twice a month but for now, the meetings will take place on the third Friday of each month. Among the activities Cameron has planned are board- and card games, chair aerobics and crafts, but it really depends on what the group wants, and that will be determined at the first meeting.
“The first meeting is going to be a kind of meet and greet,” she said. “I’m going to have snacks and explain what we’re going to do. We’re going to have chair aerobics. (Each) week, it’s going to be something different. I hope to do a calendar, so the people will know what’s going to go on that Friday.”
Classes, games, supplies: it’s all going to be free.
“I wanted to be able to do (this) with no cost,” Cameron said.
Plus, you don’t have to be vaccinated, boostered, or masked to come, Cameron said.
“As far as that goes, my answer is, when you’re older, if you’re sick I hope you have enough sense to stay home,” she said. “I’ve had my shots; I’ve had my booster. I’m not particularly worried about it ... I feel that choice is up to everybody and their own beliefs. If they want to wear a mask, that’s fine. I don’t think anybody is going to care.”
Also, the entrance to the church has a ramp, which is the door Cameron will use, so everyone will find accessibility. There are also handicap-accessible bathrooms.
Basically, the Gathering Old Geezers will be a place for seniors to come together and have a bit of fun.
“It’s a place to come to make new friends,” Cameron said. “It’s not going to cost them anything. Everybody is always free to bring something to share, but that’s not a necessity. Stuff will be there for people to do, if they want to do it.”
For information, call Cameron, 520-248-1190.