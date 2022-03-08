WILLCOX — When Cheryl Moss talks about feeding the multitudes, she knows what she’s talking about.
Every year when the chuckwagons show up, she gives to each 20 pounds of untrimmed top round, 15 pounds of potatoes, four pounds of onions, a gallon of milk and two dozen eggs. That’s just a portion of the goodies, however. There’s enough to make full meals for 50.
It’s work, but Moss loves it.
“It fits me,” Moss said.
“It” is the annual West Fest Chuck Wagon Cook-off, a Saturday side event to the Ranch Rodeo. The rodeo, incidentally, is for local ranchers, and it’s their opportunity to show off their riding and roping skills.
The cook-off, however, is for chuckwagon owners to show off their culinary chops and their period-authentic chuckwagons. This year the Fest is set for April 15 through 17 at Quail Park. The cook-off takes place April 16.
It’s easy to enter. Call Moss to register, then show up; it’s free to compete. So far, eight wagon owners have signed up. Every wagon gets the same ingredients; Moss said you never know what the chefs will create.
“We supply all the food,” she said. “They get the exact same food then they make it however they want to make it ... They’ll come up with eight different things.”
The chefs receive the food stuff at about 3 p.m. the day before, and the prep work begins. Then it’s up early the next morning so the food is ready for lunch. Rex Dalton, owner of EZ Cattle Company Cow Camp Café Chuck Wagon Catering, said his cooking begins at about 4 a.m. when he competes in Willcox. He’s been in it for seven of the eight years the competition has been taking place.
It’s just a lot of fun, he said.
“There’s a lot of cook camaraderie,” Dalton said. “If you win, great. If you don’t win, nobody really gets upset about it.”
The point, Dalton said, is to keep the Old West alive.
“A lot of people don’t even know if it wasn’t for chuckwagons we wouldn’t be in Arizona, because that’s how we got out here,” he said. “That’s our main focus, to get the history out. We dress the part. Everything we do and everything we cook is done the way they did it back in the 1800s.”
Besides being judged on the dishes they make — Dalton has won fairly consistently for his beans — entrants are also judged on the authenticity of their chuckwagons. There are two categories: Ranch wagon, or wagons that never left the ranch but went from pasture to pasture; and trail wagon, which followed cattle drives. Dalton has a trail wagon.
“Last year, we won most authentic wagon, which to me, that’s the most fun part because they’re judging your wagon, not your food,” Dalton said. “We work real hard on making the wagons (authentic). My wagon is 147 years old, and it looks brand new.”
Just so you don’t get the idea that the wagons are as dirty as they might have been in ages past, everything is inspected by the Cochise County Health Department food inspectors.
“We have to pass just like a restaurant does,” Dalton said.
Judging the food is as interesting as the wagons. It's judged in several divisions: meat, potatoes, beans, dessert and bread. Part of the rules say chefs cannot use ingredients that would not have been available in the 1800s and would not have been on a cattle drive. For example, one year, Dalton said, a chef used a fairly exotic ingredient.
“One time a lady used coconut in one of her desserts,” Dalton said. “She had done her research. Coconut was first canned in 1805 or something like that so she could have had canned coconut, so they couldn’t disqualify her. Her dessert went on to be judged, but you really had to look at it. Would they have had it on the wagon?”
Cost is $15 each and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. These are some hot tickets, as last year they sold out in half an hour. Ron Applegate, president of the committee that organizes the cook off and a chuckwagon competitor himself, said people begin lining up for them by 8 a.m.
Moss said they are careful to schedule lunch during the rodeo break so audience members who are lucky enough to score a ticket won’t miss a thing. Just be aware, wagon owners follow the old-time rules. Among them, this: Ask permission to enter the camps, and if you do wander by, don’t be surprised if you get pressed into peeling potatoes.
“We’ve had total strangers jump in and peel potatoes,” Dalton said.
Other activities planned for the weekend include the rodeo; vendors of handmade goods; wild horse — and according to Applegate, these are authentic wild horses — betting and races (all perfectly legal, he said); dancing under the stars on Saturday night; a chuckwagon Sunday morning breakfast; and because this is Easter weekend, a cowboy church service.
For information or to register for the chuckwagon cook off, call Moss, 520-384-4688 or Applegate, 505-220-5842.