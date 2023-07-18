WILLCOX – Golden Rule Vineyards announced progress on the renovation of the Chevrolet building at 469 S. Haskell Ave., and is planning the opening of its winery and tasting room at the location later this year.
The announcement also said it had closed their tasting room at the Willcox Commercial on Railroad Avenue and reopened tastings at its farm/vineyard.
Golden Rule has 26 acres of vines nestled along the Gunnison Hills just north of the Dragoon Mountains, growing from French and Italian origin.
Sangiovese, Syrah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Grenache and Mourvedre are among the 11 varieties grown by the vineyard.
The Sulphur Springs Valley and Willcox American Viticultural Area has established itself as having ideal growing conditions for world class wine grapes, and Golden Rule contributes to that reputation.
Jim and Ruth Graham are farmers and owners of the Golden Rule.
Jim was born and raised on a farm in Iowa, and Ruth’s parents, Victor and Hazel Nilsen, established a pistachio orchard near Cochise in 1981.
The two married in 1995 and Ruth moved to Iowa, but upon Victor’s death, the Grahams returned to manage the orchard. When Hazel passed in 2007, they took over the family orchard, which is now 150 acres at Cochise Groves.
It was in 2007 that Graham began a search for an alternative crop, and they settled on grape vines.
They grow grapes for local wineries and blend their own with partners Chad and Monica Preston of Birds and Barrels Winery and Desiree and Ryan Gerth of Strive Vineyards.
The Gerths are the winemakers and management team for Golden Rule.
They sell their wine online but tasting rooms and the winery are the major method of distribution.
Graham, in his 70s, has been looking to slow things down a bit at the farm, in particular the winery parts of the business, and that’s when they began looking for a permanent place to park the wine and a convenient retail location.
They first explored buying the iconic Chevrolet building in 2019, but with a 70-year-old structure, a former car dealership and then repair shop, there was exploration to do before a renovation was even conceivable. An EPA site assessment was necessary to approve the re-opening of the building.
Thanks to a Brownfield Assessment Grant of $600,000 acquired by the county, they were able to proceed with exploration and cleanup and bought the building in 2021.
“We were very pleased that it came out very good," Graham said. "The building didn’t have any serious hazards and we got the thumbs up, and we went ahead and bought it."
COVID slowed the project, then a global supply-chain crisis and a period of hyper-inflation didn’t help.
With relief from some of those stresses, the project is back to speed and demolition of the 14,000-square-foot interior has begun. They intend to keep the mid-century façade and the Chevrolet logo will remain.
“There's more gonna happen in the coming weeks, and we're putting in new doors and windows, we've poured some new concrete and we're moving ahead with some heating and cooling," Graham said. "We hope to be back open in business in early September."
They still face some hurdles, like getting some zoning variances and city council approval, but he’s feeling positive about the progress.
Tastings and pistachio sales until the opening will be at 3525 N. Golden Rule Road in Cochise, open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit online at goldenrulevineyards.com
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone