WILLCOX – Golden Rule Vineyards announced progress on the renovation of the Chevrolet building at 469 S. Haskell Ave., and is planning the opening of its winery and tasting room at the location later this year.

The announcement also said it had closed their tasting room at the Willcox Commercial on Railroad Avenue and reopened tastings at its farm/vineyard.

