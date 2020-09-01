BOWIE — Students in the Bowie Unified School District will have more informed art classes because of a Title IV grant from the Arizona Department of Education.
Superintendent Wendy Conger said this is the second consecutive year the district received the grant. The money allows Amanda Berger, arts director at Willcox Theater and Arts, to come to the school twice a month and teach the students art and music.
“It’s great to have a grant and community support for the school,” Conger said. “It gives the kids another opportunity.”
If it weren’t for the grant Conger said the students would still have art class but not from an actual artist or someone with the qualifications or credentials to teach art.
She added the grant covers classes for K-12 through the middle of May and the theme for this year is music infused art. Berger said students will listen to music while they’re completing the projects since the art side of the class was what the students enjoyed the most last year.
“I will play different kinds of music to draw different emotions,” Berger said. “The younger kids get so excited. I think it’s an outlet they need.”
In the first classes students will learn the basics of drawing and then move to acrylic and watercolor paintings. Berger said she will also incorporate non traditional art projects into what the kids do during the year and will be teaching them about artists like Pablo Picasso and Vincent van Gogh.
“(Being in the schools) gives an opportunity to reach kids that don’t know the area,” Berger said. “They know the (school) so they express themselves more.”