WILLCOX—It turns out Halloween isn’t just for kids, especially in Willcox. Look around at the businesses and you will see it’s really the adults who are enjoying themselves.
Take, for example, the Cochise County Farmers Association where Beetlejuice and Lydia, his red wedding-dress-wearing bride, aka Carmen Teeters and Debbie Woodley, were waiting to serve their clients. Behind Woodley’s desk was a demon-looking thing floating around the ceiling. It was all for fun, even if it took some talking to get Woodley to don the dress.
“I love Beetlejuice,” Teeters said.
“I’m just shy,” Woodley said.
“She’s extremely shy,” Teeters added with a laugh. “I’ve been conning her since she started working here.”
The Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture might have something to do with this. Last Thursday and Friday, David Conger, Tamara Cooke and Krista Benavides, three members of the organization, went to businesses around town judging the annual Halloween costume contest. “Costume contest” barely describes what the businesses did, however. It was more like tableaus and movie scenes come to life.
At Maid Rite Feeds, it was 1970 all over again, complete with hippies, bell bottoms, fringe and a VW bus, which the women at Maid Rite built themselves. It wasn’t a real VDub, just a mockup made from cardboard, 2-by-4s, a palette and black record — the LP kind — wheels. Amid the laughter they admitted it was a gas to dress up and create the props.
“It’s great fun,” Cheryl Moss said. She’s the owner of the Maid Rite and one of the contest organizers. “Please join. It’s a fun time for the city.”
About seven businesses were judged in four categories: cohesiveness, originality, detail and presentation, with points given for each. According to Conger, the judging got progressively more difficult as the days went on. For one trophy, the judges had to leave it to chance.
“Judging was really, really tight between KOA and Maid Rite,” Conger said. “Basically, we had to flip a coin. They both had the exact same numbers.”
Next up on last Friday’s parade of Halloween tomfoolery was AMS Insurance, where a yellow minion (CeCe Cooke) was looking after her group of fellow minions, although they probably weren’t wandering very far since they were actually hay bales with paper eyes and ripped blue jeans. Cooke said she looks forward every year to dressing up for Halloween but it can be a challenge coming up with new ideas. This year’s came from the internet.
“I saw it on Pinterest and decided to do it,” she said about the really cute group of minions.
Across town from the ‘70s and the minions, what used to be Western Bank was now a scene from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Willy Wonka stood at the door greeting visitors with a quote straight out of the Gene Wilder version of the movie.
“There is so little to do and so much time to do it in,” Willy Wonka, actually bank manager and vice president Ellen Kauffman, said. “Wait. No. Strike that. Reverse it,” and into the “factory” the group went.
Willy Wonka led a tour of the bank turned chocolate factory, where visitors saw lickable wallpaper (pictures of fruit printed on strips of paper attached to the wall), a chocolate waterfall and pond (brown plastic hung from the ceiling), even characters from the story. Besides Willy Wonka, there was the gum-chomping Violet Beauregarde (the aptly named Violet Camacho), spoiled Veruca Salt (Tayler Hale), two oompah loompahs (Amber Bowlby and Aiya Todd dressed with white overall and funny green wigs), and even hero-of-the-story Charlie Bucket (Bridger Skaarer). They gave out Everlasting Gobstoppers. What accounts for their elaborate efforts?
“We take Halloween a little seriously around here, so every year we try to do an over-the-top idea,” Kauffman said. “We’ve got to incorporate enough characters that fix our mix. We’ve got one male employee and our six female employees so we need to find something that fits our demographic.”
“This is one of the funnest days of the year,” oompah loompah/Aiya Todd said. “We’re all really excited about it. The best is when we’re in the break room watching everybody come in. It’s so much fun.”
The bank gang has already thought about what they will do next year.
“We put entirely too much thought into what we will do,” Kauffman said with a laugh.
After that, the judges moved on to McDonald’s, where zombies were waiting at the door and drive-thru to serve you (or their usual fare), wrapped in paper wrappers.
Trophies were given out to the winners and as elaborate as their scene was, the Western Bank crew came in second. The crew at Willcox Livestock Auction came in first, Willcox/Cochise KOA Holliday was third and Maid Rite was fourth. Too bad for McDonald’s and AMS Insurance, both of whom were the cabooses.
“I’m already looking forward to next year,” Conger said.