WILLCOX – The Back-to-School Drive, a supplies drive for students and teachers, had a successful first run with a pickup day Aug. 9 at Dos Cabezas Coffee Co. and delivering teachers’ supplies on the school district’s opening day.
Jimmy and Denise Osornio of Orlando’s Barber Shop teamed up with Pioneer Title and Mesquite Ranch Realty, along with Jake and Ashley Finley of Dos Cabezas, to collect supplies over the summer.
The businesses set up collection boxes and spread the word at their locations and on social media.
Orlando’s offered discounted haircuts for donations and the coffee house discounted their drinks to stir up contributions.
The barber shop performed more than 100 cuts to support their drive.
The help that a drive like this provides to families and teachers in Willcox is invaluable, but it’s measurable.
It’s measurable because we all know the costs of supplies. We all know the stresses and challenges families face, and we also know local teachers and schools need and deserve all the help we give them.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 the arrivals at Dos Cabezas took a much more youthful turn as youngsters with parents filled the coffee house and formed a line out to the front patio.
The Finleys, Osornios and volunteers had sorted and organized the supplies according to grade needs, and the reception area of the house had a pile of backpacks for the choosing.
Children and parents lined through the historic house filling their new packs with supplies.
The place was open until 7 p.m. to allow time for those families participating in the celebration of the city’s Little League softball champs to come afterward.
"It was great to see the smiles on the kids faces," Osornio said. "I know what it’s like to not have what you need for school as a kid. As a parent I know back to school expenses add up, so with this drive we hope to do anything we can to help alleviate that burden."
The city of Willcox donated 200 backpacks, and Southwest Disposal came in with a generous donation.
“I think we helped a lot of families,” Ashley Finley said.
On Monday, Aug. 14, the first day of classes for the district, the coffee house prepared coffee for teachers and distributed the remainder of the donated supplies.
Finley was pleased and learned a lot with the first drive and is already thinking about the future.
“I think it was really good, and next year we’re going to start it earlier,” she said, and described some potential changes in the flow of students through the house.
“I just liked the smiles on the kid’s faces. So that was the most important,” Finley added.
