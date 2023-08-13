WILLCOX – The Back-to-School Drive, a supplies drive for students and teachers, had a successful first run with a pickup day Aug. 9 at Dos Cabezas Coffee Co. and delivering teachers’ supplies on the school district’s opening day.

Jimmy and Denise Osornio of Orlando’s Barber Shop teamed up with Pioneer Title and Mesquite Ranch Realty, along with Jake and Ashley Finley of Dos Cabezas, to collect supplies over the summer.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?