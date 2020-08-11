WILLCOX — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday revealed the recommended county-specific public health COVID-19 school benchmarks that an entire county needs to reach for two consecutive weeks before its schools should start in-person instruction.
“I'm encouraged that we reach two of the three benchmarks but I'm discouraged that they are recommending we not come back to school until (our) county accomplishes that (third benchmark),” said Willcox Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Davis.
Davis said that it is not a mandate to follow the health recommendations, but he anticipates a large majority of districts in the county and the state will adhere to the guidelines.
The benchmarks ask for three categories of compliance. The first asks for a two-week decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The second asks for two weeks of positive coronavirus cases at less than seven percent within the county, while the third asks for hospital visits due to cover and related illness to be below 10 percent.
Cochise County passes the first and third benchmarks, but just misses number two thanks to a current case rate of 8 percent.
“I was disappointed they didn't narrow down the parameters of the benchmarks by zip codes. There are hotspots in our county that don't necessarily apply to Willcox,” Davis said.
The Willcox District did start online instruction this week for the new fall semester and had hoped to progress to in-person instruction this Monday.
“We will have to schedule a board meeting this week to discuss what the board would like to do,” Davis said.
“There is no penalty if we choose to open. The recommendations are just their guidance. If Willcox was the only school that went on and opened on August 17 for in-person learning, that wouldn't be the norm.”
It's a factor the school board would have to weigh, as well as the health concerns, Davis said.
City councilman Tim Bowlby, whose wife Erin has participated in the school's planning process, commented at Thursday night's council meeting about the stress school employees face.
“I wish the state would mandate one way or the other,” Bowlby said. “They've been told to plan for online, then they've been told, 'OK, plan for kids to be in school, then plan for kids to rotate in and out.'"
"All these different scenarios, instead of planning on how to teach the kids. I see it when I go home. It's stressful, very emotional. It's stressful for those teachers to figure out what they're going to do,” he said.
The district must do what's best for students and staff, Davis said.
“We don't want to put anybody at risk and I think people in the community need to make the decision for what is best for their own student," he said.
“If you as a parent were to decide that you want to send your student back to school as soon as possible for in-person learning, then you could choose that option as soon as we can open up. If you're not OK with that and want to have more of a distance learning plan, then you can do that, too. So we're trying to make it work for all students.”
Davis does feel the district will get a good idea regarding who can do hybrid online instruction (a combination of in-person and distance learning) or distance online instruction with the tools available, and who will have to come to school and get weekly instruction packets with teacher-telephone guidance if the schools do not open up after this week.
“Our current health plan, (if school opens) is that we do check for signs and symptoms when they come to the campus in the morning or get on the buses in the morning or afternoon,” Davis said.
If an illness is identified, the person would be isolated and masked, according to the back-to-school plan. A parent will be contacted and the student sent home. In the case of a staff member, they too would be sent home. A county health liaison would be contacted to conduct contact tracing and provide guidance. Rooms and areas impacted would be cleaned according to guidelines.
The special school board meeting this week will determine how the district will move forward. A date and time for the meeting was not available as of Tuesday.