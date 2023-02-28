WILLCOX — Arizona’s oldest running livestock auction hosted its 46th Annual All-Breed Bull Sale on Monday, Feb 27.
The Willcox Livestock Auction presented more than 50 bulls and more than 150 cows for auction from 11 consigners.
The auction’s Grand Champion was Lot 38, a 91.90 grade, 21-month-old Hereford bull from LT Cattle Co.
LT Cattle has sold Herefords in western New Mexico and Arizona for more than 50 years. It sells cattle as calves or long yearlings to finish growing at the buyer’s ranch.
Reserve Champion went to Lot 43, a 13-month-old Hereford with an 88.93 grade from McCauley’s Herefords, a ranch in Southern Arizona.
Other 2023 bull consigners were B Diamond T Ranch, Bays Cattle Co., Jolly J Farms, Diamond K Angus, Gatlin Ranch, T Hart Cattle, YY Ranch, Three J Brothers, Grau Charolais Ranch and Heartstone Angus.
The auction was partly sponsored by Cochise College, America’s SBDC (a network of small business development centers), USDA, Arizona Commerce Authority, Stronghold Feeds & Supply, Maid Rite Feeds, Animal Health Express and UC Stockmen Realty.
Sonny Shores Sr. started the bull auction to help better the quality of cattle in the area by bringing better bulls from all over to be more convenient to our ranchers for their calf crops.
In 1996 it was sold to the current owners, Sonny Shores Jr., Ken Martella and Scott McDaniels.
Livestock auction markets like WLA protect the transaction of purchasing cattle by acting as the agent to transfer ownership from seller to buyer. They assume the risk of non-payment for a small commission.
The WLA are members of the Livestock Marketing Association, a national member-led professional organization that works as an advocate for the livestock marketing industry, providing a voice on state and federal legislative and regulatory issues.
It represents more than 80% of all viable, regular-selling livestock markets in the U.S. with a minimum of one sale per week.
The LMA hosts the annual World Livestock Auctioneer Championship, the largest international livestock auctioneering contest.
Three days before the auction all head of cattle are required to be at the yard. The day before, the animals are sifted and graded, and a “lot” list of the sale is made available.
The bull auction was preceded by a morning of events. The grounds opened at 9 a.m. with a “Coffee and Cattle Talk,” hosted by Larry Moore, followed by cattle inspector Ernesto Suarez who presented “The Purpose of the Brand.”
UA Ag Department mechanics were on hand to give a demo on solar pumping by taking advantage of the area’s plentiful sunshine.
Kash DeZonia, an 8-year-old wonderkid, took questions about junior bull riding. DeZonia, who started riding sheep at the age of 3, recently qualified for the mini-bull riding world championships.
Attendees mingled amongst the vendors and food trucks on hand, while buyers walked the corrals looking for potential additions to the stock.
For those buyers who can’t be present, WLA runs the auction online through a service called DVAuction.
DVAuction has operated since 1999, making it the oldest livestock internet marketing service in the U.S. It presents real-time internet broadcasting of sales and special events that are free to the public.
WLA was a pioneer in using the digital cameras to sell cattle and being able to post its auctions online allowed it to survive, if not thrive, during the COVID pandemic period.
Online buyers typically will send transportation for their stock, but on occasion hire locally, something WLA can arrange.
Those that attend the live auction come ready to take their purchase home.
International Livestock Champion Auctioneer and a three-time Arizona State Champion Auctioneer Paul Ramirez performed his craft in front of a packed house, assisted by rancher Dean Fish.
Ramirez was one of the top 30 livestock auctioneers in the United States, and a finalist in the International Auctioneers Championship. He works in English and Spanish in more than 125 auctions he conducts annually.
Following a blessing and flag pledge Paul began the auction selling Bred Cows and Pairs.
Before the bulls, a filly donated by KT Cattle was auctioned as part of an AZ Cowpunchers Crisis Fundraiser.
The auction concluded with a championship award presented by Maid Rite Feeds.
The WLA, 1020 N Haskell Ave., has weekly auctions on Thursday mornings. For information see willcoxlivestckauction.com