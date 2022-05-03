WILLCOX—Although it’s not yet September, the planning has begun for the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival, tentatively set for Sept. 17 at Railroad Park. The date is planned to coincide with National Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15.
Patty Leyva, a member of the planning committee, said the day will be filled with speakers, piñatas, a horse shoe competition, live music, performances by a ballet folklorico group, bull rides, a dance and food trucks, maybe even a Chino Poblano pageant.
“Anything that happens to tie in with the Hispanic and Latino heritage,” Leyva said, “we want to expose our community to that.”
It’s meant to showcase the contributions of the Hispanic peoples in the United States.
“There’s a lot of Hispanic heritage here in the city of Willcox and the surrounding areas,” Leyva said. “I was surprised to learn there was never any type of festivities actually celebrating the heritage of the Hispanic here in Willcox.”
Because it is such a big undertaking, the planning committee is asking for financial support from community businesses. Assistant to the city manager Robert Wizler said this will be a wonderful way for Hispanic-owned businesses to connect with the community.
“I think the festival is a great opportunity for our businesses that are centered on the Hispanic community or owned by our Hispanic business owners,” Wizler said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to highlight their successes, and there certainly are a lot of them here.”
Hispanic-owned businesses are not the only ones who can help.
“For the rest of our business owners it’s a great opportunity to further connect with the community here by being involved with this festival,” Wizler added.
There are many sponsorship levels of support that a business may engage in, depending on how much they want to be part of things.
It’s not just businesses that can support the festival treasure chest, however. The public can contribute as well. Every little bit helps.
The festival is still in the planning stage, but those plans are exciting. It all depends on the support the festival gets.
In the meantime, the committee is looking for vendors for the festival, including food trucks.
To participate, to donate or for information, call Leyva at Willcox City Hall, 520-766-4202; or simply stop by city hall and ask for Leyva.