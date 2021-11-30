WILLCOX—For as long as the Hispanic Royalty has been in existence (since 2016), Paloma Herrera, 17, has dreamed of being Reina, the queen.
“I just always looked up to Rex Allen Days, always since I was a little girl,” she said. “When my dad would bring me to watch the parade and I saw all the reinas from the rodeo, I was like, ‘Wow! They’re really pretty; I really want to try that.’ It really stuck with me because this town means a lot, and I wanted to get more people involved, also.”
Although new, the organization has been growing; every year the number of applicants grows. The duties are simple: Represent the Latino community in parades, in celebrations such as Helldorado Days in Tombstone and most importantly, during the Rex Allen Days. The next event that the royalty will appear together is the Christmas Festival and Lighted Parade 2021. Last Monday they received their costumes, tulle skirts for the young women and boxers and T-shirt for the rei (king). It wasn’t what they expected.
“We’re going to be dressed in pajamas (for the parade) and we’ll be really Christmas-y,” Herrera said.
“We don’t have pajamas,” Rachel Garza said. “We have leggings and a red shirt and tutus.”
They weren’t so sure about the tutus.
The Hispanic Royalty is the brainchild of Willcox City Council member Garza, who dreamed up the idea for the organization.
“We wanted people to be more aware of the Hispanic culture that’s here,” she said. “They have the rodeo queens, and we have the Hispanic queens.”
Interestingly, you do not have to be Hispanic to be a queen, king or princess. “I put on the application no horsemanship skills, and you do not have to be Hispanic,” Garza said.
The process to become reina begins with an application and with it, an essay describing how Rex Allen Days are personally important. Even if she doesn’t get named reina, an applicant may be appointed one of two princesas, and this year for the first time, there is also a rei. Garza reads the applications and makes the appointments.
This year Yanyxa Sarmiento, 17 and a junior at Willcox High School, and Gabby Salas, 18 and a junior at Bowie High School, are the princesas.
“I wanted to do it because when they would do Rex Allen Days I would also see all the reinas; I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool, I want to do that,’ ” Sarmiento said.
It wasn’t just the pretty princesses, however, that spoke to Sarmiento.
“I’ve always lived here and I know a lot about Rex Allen because when I was in elementary school, Rex Allen Jr. would always come and he would sing to us ... Rex Allen put this little town on the map so, of course, he’s going to be very important to everyone here.”
Salas is an old hand at this. She’s been doing it since 2017. For her, it’s being part of a group of friends that she enjoys, because besides the parades, the group gets together to talk about the parades, and what they will wear, how they will help the community and to share meals and socialize.
“I have fun doing it,” Salas said. “I like helping at the car show. I like being part of the group.”
“Every year she’ll say, ‘I’m going to do the princess again.’ I’m like, ‘OK, how come?’” Garza said. “ ’Well, I meet friends that way.’ ”
The final part of the court this year is Gabe Salas, princesa Gabby Salas’ older-by-a-minute twin brother. He is also 18 and is a junior at Willcox High School.
“I applied because I think it would be pretty cool to be something new since this year was the first year that we’re going to have a king, so I just stepped up,” Gabe said.
As Sarmiento said, Rex Allen Days is important to just about anyone who lives in Willcox.
“It’s just, like, the festival and the music and getting to know Rex Allen himself, it’s just all of that,” Gabe said.
This season has been filled with activities, with plans in the works to participate in the 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade and planning for the 2022-23 season have already begun. They include horsemanship displays and food trucks and live music.
“We’re planning next year to do Friday night in Keiller Park and ... make it the Rex Allen Days Rodeo Royalty,” said Sherry Teeters, president of the board of directors of Rex Allen Days. “Next year’s queen and king and princesses will be crowned there at the park in the middle of all these festivities.”
That is both happy and sad for Herrera, who is a senior and graduating in May. She will be relinquishing her crown and leaving Willcox for college. It is not an entirely happy thought for her.
“You could be there to give the crown to the new queen,” Garva suggested.
“ ... like Miss America does,” Teeters added.
“I will definitely come back,” Herrera said softly.