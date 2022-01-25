WILLCOX — Put 85 candles on the cake this weekend as the historic Willcox Theater marks its milestone birthday.
To celebrate, the non-profit Willcox Theater and Arts organization is hosting a full weekend of events, including a live theater reading by community youth, a reception and party, a full-scale theater production, a science project for young people and a movie screening.
It’s down to the people of Willcox that the theater keeps its doors open.
“In normal times our admissions and concessions pretty much cover our operating costs,” Willcox Theater and Arts executive director Gayle Berry said. Extra maintenance, such as fixing air conditioning, for example, must be covered with other funds.
The theater opened in 1937, during the depression and has only closed twice, once in the 1960s for remodeling when a second screen was installed, and again in 2011, when the theater switched from 35mm film to digital. It nearly closed for good.
“The switch was basically paid for by community contributions, everything from nickel and dimes to larger contributions; we got enough to get the theater open again,” Berry said. “There were a lot of people determined that it wasn’t going to happen in Willcox that the theater was going to go under.”
Since the theater is non-profit, donations bring tax benefits, and it also makes the organization eligible for state grants, among others.
In 85 years, the theater has undergone some changes besides the switch to digital.
“In 1937, the exterior was the same (as today), but the interior was different,” Berry said. “There was one screen then, one long, narrow building. It had a stage. It had a backstage. It was set up in addition to movies to do vaudeville traveling acts.”
Still, some things have remained.
“One of the things that I like to think is that that same spirit that was here in 1937 in the middle of the Depression that says, ‘We’re going to build a brand new movie theater,’ is the same sort of spirit that got the theater going again, and is kind of the same way we view it,” Berry said, “that we’re meant to have a theater, and we’re looking for another 85 years.”
Activities kick off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the theater with a reading performance of “The Most Viewed Least Watched Talk Show in History,” by Kenneth R. Pruess. Members of the Creative Youth Production will be doing the reading. A second performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the theater.
Make your own telegraph key with Paola Barraza at 1 p.m. Friday at Studio 128, 128 N. Railroad Ave.
The curtains will open on “Hedy! The life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” a one-woman show written by, and featuring, Heather Massie at 7 p.m. at the House of Art and Theater, 116 N. Railroad Ave.
A courtyard reception and birthday party will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the new courtyard area next to the theater. There will be a raffle for several prizes for participants of all ages.
Following the party, a special screening of, “The Imitation Game,” will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Palace of Art and Theater. Cyber-security expert Mari Degrazia will give a talk after the movie. Proceeds from the event will benefit Willcox High School Science Club.