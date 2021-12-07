WILLCOX — The holiday season is upon us and the city of Willcox has some big plans to celebrate that includes a couple of surprises, too. It all takes place on Saturday at Historic Railroad Park.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. when the Craft Fair opens. Adrian Biniewski, the community programs coordinator/community outreach for Willcox, said all the vendors in the fair feature handmade crafts, nothing commercially made.
“All sorts of different vendors from across the county will be attending there,” he said. “They will be selling all sorts of handmade crafts that they create themselves.”
The fair closes at 5 p.m.
While that’s going on, cartoon Christmas films will begin showing at 11 a.m. at the Willcox Historic Theater.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. in Railroad Park. If it snows, they will be in Windmill Park. Immediately following the lighted parade get your picture taken with them on the Rex Allen Museum stage, where kids may also get a treat bag.
Catch the Legend Dance Show at 5:30 p.m., performed by the students of the Legend Dance/Gymnastics/Fitness in front of the Rex Allen Museum, and a live nativity scene at 6 p.m. on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Maley Street.
Following the nativity, the mayor will give a welcoming, lead the crowd in song and light the tree for the annual ceremony.
Finally, the lighted parade will line up in the area of Stronghold Feed and march down Railroad Avenue. Once that’s over, you have 20 minutes to vote for your favorite entry at the judge’s station in front of Rex Allen Museum.
Be sure to bring a new toy for the Toys for Tots collection and some canned goods for the Salvation Army’s collection. Donors will receive a free serving of nachos.
All donations stay in Willcox, according to Gladys Olsen, the president of the board of directors of the Rex Allen Museum and one of the day’s organizers.
“We would like to invite everybody down to take it in, participate,” Olsen said. “Let’s support us.”
If all of this doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, stay after the parade for a screening of the animated feature, “The Polar Express,” showing at the Willcox Historic Theater. That show is sponsored by Cochise Credit Union. If that still doesn’t do it, I’ll save you a seat next to me at the Scrooge table.
There will also be grown-up entertainment with a Winemaking Scavenger Hunt, offered by the Cochise Graham Wine Council. Cost is $30. For information, call 480-516-8848.
Sponsors for the day are the Rex Allen Museum, Willcox Theater and Arts, Maid Rite Feeds and Legend Dance/Gymnastics/Fitness.