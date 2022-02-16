WILLCOX — It can be lonely being a homeschooling parent. Just ask Jamie Smith, who homeschools her two daughters.
“It can feel isolating sometimes,” Smith said.
It can also be isolating for the students, but at least in Willcox it doesn’t have to be because once a week the Willcox Christian Homeschool Co-op will be available for a bit of companionship and reinforcement for both parents and students.
“There are lots of people who isolate because they don’t know how to reach out,” co-op organizer Mindy Stapleton said. “That’s one of the best things about this co-op. We’re not isolated, and we’re a group, and our kids have friends, and we know where to go for support.”
The co-op, which was organized in September, meets weekly from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at The Spring, 124 N. Haskell Ave. There are 25 students, grouped according to age. For example, there are the Littles, who range in age from infant to 5 years, and kids from 6 to 10 years old, middle schoolers and high schoolers.
Classes encompass a number of subjects, not necessarily what you might find in public school, but with practical use in mind. For older students, there are subjects such as creating a resume, working out your taxes, cooking and gardening. Younger students get lessons in arts and crafts and letter of the week.
At the co-op, parents teach lessons in subjects in which they have expertise, and there are sometimes visiting experts.
“Part of our co-op, too, is that if you’re not strong in a subject, then somebody else can come in and help in that area,” Stapleton said.
Stapleton said any home-schooling parent and their children are invited to be a part of the co-op, no matter what their beliefs and lifestyles are.
“We would love to invite anyone who is a home-schooler to join us,” Stapleton said. “We love to support them. We’d love for their kids to come have fun.”
However, at the co-op there is a specific point of view. They say they are conservative Christians, and their lessons reflect those values. For example, each day is started with prayer; and science classes, which have yet to be taught at the co-op, will be taught with a creationism foundation.
“We are Christian parents, and we want to make sure our kids are instilled with Christian values,” Stapleton said. “I am a Christian. I love Jesus; no qualms about it, and I want my kids to know Him above anything. Any education apart from Him just makes them clever devils.”
Still, “the purpose of our co-op is to support the other families in educating their children,” Smith said.
Stapleton and Smith said anyone is welcome to come to the co-op and check it out before they join.
Cost to join is $35 a child per semester. For information on the Willcox Christian Homeschool Co-op, call 520-507-3379 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Willcoxchristianhomeschool.