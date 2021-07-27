WILLOX — Before the Northern Cochise County Community Hospital was developed, Willcox was a municipal hospital located on Maley Street in the 1880s. It had 12 patient beds and only a few doctors. NCCH opened on Feb. 16, 1968, and was created to provide updated and more modern services and facilities.
Mo Sheldon has been with the hospital since April 2020. She has only been through the pandemic and has little pre-pandemic experience with the hospital. When she traveled here everything was already closing and the medical industry has been pandemic focused ever since. As the pandemic progressed, the hospital’s response to the pandemic progressed.
Organizations all over the country including NCCH have had to act based on the best evidence and information available at the time. NCCH is focused on staying current with pandemic requirements, but, thanks to a reduction in area COVID cases, is also back to moving forward with a renewed direction toward community engagement.
“We are excited to get back to a sense of normalcy,” says Sheldon.
NCCH offers the services of the hospital and two rural health clinics. Sulphur Springs Medical Center is the clinic in town and Sunsites Medical Center is in Sunsites. Kristian Abarca and Laurel Kibler, family nurse practitioners, are local to Willcox. Karen Moskal, FNP, comes from the Safford area.
NCCH provides a slate of robust, high quality diagnostic and acute care services to the community.
The radiology department has new equipment and is modern. It has the new 3D Mammo technology which helps take intricate photos to aid in the radiologist reading. NCCH provides CT, MRI, bone density exams, and ultrasound. Its ultra-sonographer has a special expertise in doing cardiac ultrasounds, such as echocardiograms.
On the medical floor, NCCH treats outpatients, so people who need special infusions or wound care on a regular basis can stay local. NCCH may admit inpatients who are acutely ill with conditions such as a blood clot, pneumonia or a number of other ailments. It is equipped to help patients with physical or medical rehabilitation.
This is similar to the service provided frequently by nursing homes in an urban area for rehabilitation. NCCH can provide that in the hospital so patients can recover closer to home, near friends and family.
Rural hospitals frequently face critical financial challenges. Many rural hospitals nationwide have closed. Healthcare is a volume-driven business and rural areas typically can’t produce the volume necessary to sustain a hospital without additional assistance. Successful rural hospitals usually have three things in common: Medicaid expansion, affiliation and a local subsidy. Arizona has expanded Medicaid, so that means more people have insurance to pay for services.
NCCH and Tucson Medical Center enhanced their long relationship on June 1. NCCH is now a subsidiary of TMC Healthcare. This new relationship will afford the local hospital additional reimbursement not previously available to NCCH. The final component to assure a viable rural hospital is a local tax subsidy.
For NCCH, this is essential to continue services. The Northern Cochise County Hospital District was established in the 1960s to assess a tax to support the hospital and that tax assessment has continued since.
At present, NCCH receives approximately $2.1 million each year in local support.
First and foremost, NCCH takes care of people. It is here to serve the community. When there is a need, staff do everything possible to take care of that patient, whether in the primary care environment or the acute care environment, but most critically in the emergency environment.
If someone is having a heart attack, was in a car wreck, a farm accident, or had a stroke, they are ready to take care of those patients to get them the immediate treatment that they need and then arrange for transport to an acute care tertiary environment.
“The faster you can get to us, the faster we can initiate treatment to save vital organs and to help that patient have a better outcome,”. We may not be able to fully treat that patient and keep them here, but we can initiate life and organ saving treatment and arrange for that patient to receive further care elsewhere,” says Sheldon.
NCCH is also an economic driver in the community. Rural hospitals are typically the first or second largest employers in the community and that is the case here as well.
For the hospital to survive, it needs the tax support. It is not a new tax. The election comes up every five years. An owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $281. So it’s a very small price to pay.
“We have worked very hard to reduce our expenditures here by over a million dollars, but still the support of the local community is needed for survival,” Sheldon says. “I view it as a three-legged stool — we need to be good stewards of our resources, we will leverage the affiliation with TMC for additional reimbursement and for economies of scale, and lastly we must have the support of the local tax base.”
The austerity program, the relationship with Tucson Medical Center, and the tax are all necessary to keep hospital doors open. And if it receives all three, there is no doubt the hospital will be successful. But that is why the election on Nov. 2 will be critical. Without the tax subsidy the sustainability of the hospital is highly in question.
“Our greatest accomplishment at present would be the pandemic response,” Sheldon says. “The employees here have been tremendous throughout. For months our staff has been following the science as it evolved, doing the things they know to do, to protect our community, patients, and staff.
“We have had new equipment coming in to help patients stay off ventilators, new medications to help COVID patients, and the monoclonal antibody treatment to help people before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. The team’s dedication was incredible – they gave up family time, holidays and sometimes worked many days in a row without a break to care for our patients. All of them came together for the good of the community to make sure that our patients were as safe as they could be and received treatment as fast as possible.
“As soon as vaccines were available, the team pivoted in that direction. We gave about 2,000. I am so proud of them.”
