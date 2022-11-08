WILLCOX — Award-winning songwriter Steve Leslie took his show, “How Sweet It Is! Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor!” to Willcox for an entertaining tribute to the hall-of-fame singer.

Leslie, accompanied by Kyle Tupper and Shane Hurtado, played at the Elks Lodge on Sunday, Nov. 6, to a packed house.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?