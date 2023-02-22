WILLCOX — There was an overwhelmingly youthful crowd already gathered at Keiller Park upon the arrival of Mayor Mike Laws, City Manager Caleb Blaschke and other local city officials on Friday, Feb. 10.
To be more accurate, the youths, a crowd of them, had been at the park all day, as they have been since the city soft-opened a new playground at the park a couple of weeks prior.
The mayor and his entourage were at the playground to officially perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony, thank all the contributors, the community, then enjoy some hot dogs and refreshments. It’s what mayors do.
The city has been working on a list of improvements to the city’s parks. This one, a new playground and new LED stadium lighting system had been in the works for more than two years. COVID delayed but didn’t derail the city’s plans.
Laws said he and a group from Willcox made the trip to Phoenix to attend a workshop to learn about and request grants. A grant from Arizona State Parks & Trails made the new playground possible.
Mickey Rogers, ASPT chief of grants and trails and Athena Sparks, southern region manager at ASPT, who were instrumental in helping the city acquire their grant, came to Willcox for the celebration.
“They came up with a plan, then we came down to look at the site,” Rogers said. “We told them all the steps they needed to go through, and once they took those steps they could apply for the funds.”
The playground had a new shaded jungle gym with slides, crow’s-nests and monkey bars. There are several twirling rides, because kids love spinning on twirly rides, and these deliver the spin. Two zipline rides are the highlight of the grounds, a fun rig that lets you fly across 20 yards of play area.
To pay for the project, there was $375,000 from ASPT, $100,000 from the Legacy Foundation of Southern Arizona, $150,000 from the city’s general fund and in-kind labor contributions.
This is part of a greater effort by the city to upgrade the town’s recreation facilities. There’s been a slew of improvements to Quail Park and the rodeo grounds, new lighting, field upgrades, and a new enclosed event center in the works.
“The event center that’s going at the rodeo grounds, we just bought the material for that, the material will be arriving next month, and then that will be erected,” Blaschke said. “I want to say thank you to our community partners for all this stuff, because this is going to be huge for our community.
”I think they’ve been able to raise almost half a million just in cash contributions, and then we’ve been able to raise almost just as much in in-kind labor.”
At Keiller, the city is completely replacing its pool, a priority project for 2023. The aging pool is beyond repair and the new plan sees a larger, modern facility, with a “zero entry” area, waterslide and spray park with assorted water features.
They’ve raised more than $70,000 for the water slide but are still taking donations.
The $2.6 million grant comes with a matching fund stipulation, so the city has had to rally the community for in-kind contributions for each project and has done so with success.
In-kind labor from Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative to the tune of $50,000 helped install the new lighting system, and the community has raised hundreds of thousands in cash contributions. Two years ago, Western Bank helped secure a low interest loan for the project.
According to Blaschke, the city has about $6 million of grant-funded capital projects on the slate this year. In addition to parks work is slated for infrastructure, roads and buildings.
He said they’re trying to keep as much of that as local as possible, hiring local contractors first to make sure they have an opportunity to bid on the projects.
Prior to cutting the ribbon, the city manager and mayor spoke, both with a list of contributors to thank.
“We appreciate them, and all of our other businesses, and how generous our community is,” Blaschke said.