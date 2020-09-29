WILLCOX — The Fifth Annual International Wild Bunch Film Festival kicks off Friday Oct. 2 with independent film screenings at the Willcox Historic Theater, 134 N Railroad Avenue at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday's screening times are from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday's times are 10 a.m to 2:45p.m.
Some films that were submitted include appearances by actors Val Kilmer, Pat Boone, Diane Ladd, Ed Asner and Jake Busey.
Sunday at 3 p.m. there's a 40th anniversary screening of the 1980 hit movie "Urban Cowboy." Meet cast member Jessie Mapes during an autograph signing, plus question and answer session, after the film.
A very special Charlie LeSueur Award will be presented to the festival's chosen recipient at 7:15 p.m. prior to Sunday's main award show at 7:30 p.m.
"Charlie will be missed by us and all festival goers this year. He was our festival emcee for the past three years, and it will be an emotional moment," festival director Rock Whitehead said.
The festival award show this year will be hosted by Bobbi Jeen Olson, Jim Olson & Rowdy Olson from Cowboy Channel’s Western Trading Post.
Also meet Sherre J. Wilson, best known for her roles on the TV series Dallas (1986–1991) and on Walker, Texas Ranger (1993–2001). She'll be signing autographs at 12:30pm and 6pm on Saturday.and 1pm and 5:30pm on Sunday inside the Willcox Theater lobby. The theater will be adhering to CDC guidelines and encouraging social distancing.
The film festival after-party is Sunday night, hosted by the Cattlerest Saloon at 10:30 p.m. with live music from Nashville's own Eric Hamilton and Sweepy Walker!
"This will be exciting! There's twice as many awards being presented this year,” festival co-director Brenda Whitehead said. “It gets bigger and bigger every year."
Ticket info and full film schedule at https://www.thewildbunchfilmfestival.com/tickets.html
Submitted by Rock & Brenda Whitehead