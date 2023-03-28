WILLCOX — “I got one more in me,” the young bull rider told his father.

It was a practice day, Sunday, at a ranch a few miles outside Willcox, a place owned by former bronc rider Jeremy Flowers.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?