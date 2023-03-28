WILLCOX — “I got one more in me,” the young bull rider told his father.
It was a practice day, Sunday, at a ranch a few miles outside Willcox, a place owned by former bronc rider Jeremy Flowers.
Flowers held the chute ropes, gave the bull rider some pointers, and reminded him of his training before opening the chute.
A junior level minibull named Reindeer had been waiting his turn in the holding pens. Already ridden a couple times that day he was animated, eager to bust out of the confined space of the chute.
The young rider, with his gloved right hand in a tight grip and his left held high in a fist, nodded his readiness.
The chute flew open and both animal and rider sprung into action. The bull kicked and lunged forward, the youngster worked his spurs, all ending a few seconds later with the rider bailing out onto the dusty arena.
That ended 8-year-old Kash DeZonia’s bull-riding practice. He’s been at it just more than a year and the kid has really taken to it.
So much so, that his parents, Tawmi and Jayce, are doing all they can to nourish his flourishing talent.
“Neither of us have rodeoed at all," Tawmi said. "We signed him up at a local rodeo here in Willcox just to do a little mutton busting, where they ride the sheep, so we started him on that and he really liked it.
“He really enjoyed it, so we entered him in all the little mutton-busting around here.”
Then he aged out of riding sheep and began riding in the peewee minibulls bracket, open to 6- 8-year-olds.
For his first competition the DeZonias drove six hours to compete in a rodeo sponsored by the Junior Gunslinger’s Association in Artesia, New Mexico.
After just a few months of practice Kash took first place in the 2022 World Championship Miniature Bull Riding World Finals in Peewee Round 2 with a score of 65.00.
That win had a prize of about $500 and a cool first-place buckle.
He scored 14th in the world in Peewee Mini Bulls and was one of six youngsters chosen to attend the Texas State Fair Invitational Bull Riding Championships.
He competed in the 2023 Jr. Patriot Rodeo Finals held in Fort Worth, Texas, in February and tied for third at the Wild Wild West Bull Riding Shootout held at Quail Park Arena on March 11 in Willcox.
Not only are minibulls scarce in Arizona, so are sanctioned qualifying events. Cactus Rodeo Co. of Stanton, Texas, organized the Willcox shootout, but most of the minibull action takes place in New Mexico and Texas.
At these events Kash seems to be the only rider from these parts, so other competitors have taken to calling him “the Arizona Kid.”
For Kash to get practice, the DeZonias have had to improvise a training routine, one that involved getting their own minibulls, perhaps the only mini bulls in the area.
Animal husbandry was not something Jayce or Tawmi had any experience with. They’ve had to learn the cowboy way quickly.
They turned to Flowers, as his ranch is just a few miles from the DeZonias.
Flowers and Jayce had a friendship not based on livestock, but the sport of wrestling. Jayce is the assistant wrestling coach at Willcox High and coached when Kelby Flowers, Jeremy’s son, won the 2020 Division 4 state championship at 152 pounds.
Jayce also coaches for the A-Team club wrestling team.
Flowers runs Watch ‘Em Stockdogs from his ranch, a professional stock dog training business, and already keeps livestock to train the canines, so adding a half dozen minibulls was not a burden.
Flowers is enjoying the training and mentoring the young up-and-comer, and his daughter, Coralee, has taken to riding the bulls, too. She’s been assisting with training sessions.
“We’re partners on the bulls; Jayce bought them, and I feed them," Flowers said. "It's a family deal. When my boy was little, he took a liking to my boy and helped my boy. Returning the favor. Me and Kash go together like peas and carrots, we’ve all just come become family and we just make it work.”
Ty DeZonia, Jayce's brother, and his wife, Tayler, were on hand.
Ty teases his brother, “He's a full-blown cowboy now!”
“And a dog handler too,” Jayce replied while surrounded by his and the Flowers’ stock dogs.
Also a part of the training family is the youngest member of the DeZonias, Brody, who turned 5 this month and is ready to follow in big brother’s footsteps.
Kash is a confident young man, takes his riding seriously, but is seriously having fun.
His first ride or practice day, a junior level mini-bull named 20-Vision, is the Arizona Kid’s favorite bull.
His last ride was a junior level bull named Reindeer. He’s not old enough to ride juniors, a level that starts at 9 years old.
“When I turn 9, I’m going into juniors,” Kash said, a birthday that’s coming in May. “I think I can do it.”
These competitors are young, and while there are risks, organizers of these events are well prepared and take all safety considerations whether it’s equipment or livestock selection.
Riders can compete up to the age of 17 in two additional age brackets, 12-14 and 15-17.
“I have to wear boots, spurs, a vest and a helmet,” Kash said as his mother adjusted the custom chaps they had crafted for the young champion.
“Sometimes it can hurt, but most times it doesn’t," he said. "It’s easy for me, but it can be hard sometimes. I’m probably gonna try saddle-bronc, I’ve never tried it, but I’ve done bareback riding. I think I can do it.”
No one should doubt the Arizona Kid, he’s going to be good at whatever he tries, he’s got it in him.
“It’s really hard to not dive in 100% when, you know, you see your child so strongly passionate about something just right off the bat,” Tawmi said. “It's kind of like he's so sure about it, and he knows, so I just don't even question it. That's our job as parents, to just do as much as we can for him to just chase his dreams.”
