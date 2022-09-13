willcox-music1.jpg

From left, John Schneider, Sylvia and Jana Jae will perform at the 2022 Rex Allen Days. 

 SUBMITTED

WILLCOX — If John Schneider ever asks to borrow your car you should say no, no, to the man once voted the “most uninsurable driver on TV.” If Schneider wants to borrow your guitar, however, say yes, yes, please.

Schneider is the musical headliner of the 2022 Rex Allen Days, a yearly multiple-day festival held in Willcox celebrating its home-town hero, the famous “singing cowboy” Rex Allen.

