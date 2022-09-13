WILLCOX — If John Schneider ever asks to borrow your car you should say no, no, to the man once voted the “most uninsurable driver on TV.” If Schneider wants to borrow your guitar, however, say yes, yes, please.
Schneider is the musical headliner of the 2022 Rex Allen Days, a yearly multiple-day festival held in Willcox celebrating its home-town hero, the famous “singing cowboy” Rex Allen.
Schneider will perform Saturday, Oct. 1, at Willcox High Auditorium, 240 N. Bisbee Ave., at 7 p.m.
Schneider most notably starred as Bo Duke on the television program “The Dukes of Hazard,” where he “drove” an orange Dodge Charger to a certain level of destruction on every episode.
“The Dukes” launched John’s acting career, but it was during this time, the early ‘80s, that his musical career also began to take shape.
“Now or Never,” Schneider’s first album, made it to No. 8 on the Billboard country charts, and the single with the same name, an Elvis Presley cover, got to No. 4.
Since those early days he’s compiled an impressive filmography list of movies and television and an extensive discography of singles, music videos and commercial work.
Opening for Schneider will be Cody McCarver from Confederate Railroad and Keith Burns from Trick Pony. Tickets are available through the show’s major sponsor, HKILradio.net.
“The first lady of country fiddle,” Jana Jae, performs at the auditorium starting at 3 p.m.
Jae, a classically trained performer with an ability to cross genres, has performed renowned events like the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Wembley Festival in the United Kingdom, and the New Orleans Jazz Festival.
Award-winning country artist Sylvia takes the stage at 6 p.m. The chart-topping songwriter released a new album, “Nature Child – A Dreamer’s Journey” in February.
Rex Allen Days typically has a rich roundup of musical entertainment during the festival and fair. This year is no exception, with two headlining concerts on Saturday afternoon at Willcox High Auditorium, shows at The Fair at RAD, and three mariachi performances on Saturday, a barbershop quartet and old-time fiddler exhibitions.
Saturday at 4:30 p.m., at the historic Railroad Avenue stage, Jim and Nancy Sober & John Ellis will perform old-time traditional, cowboy and Western, older pop songs, and “home-style good humor” storytelling. The Sobers have made music together for nearly half a century. Experience a repertoire that’s been in development from their first performance in 1975 at The Cellar in Tucson to their appearance during RAD.
The Fair at RAD is held Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
Both days feature performances by award-winning folk artist Carol Markstrom, vocalist Don Coqayohomuwok Chapman, and the romantic old-west sounds of Ramblin’ Rangers. These shows are sponsored by LifeNet Arizona and Boeing.
Markstrom’s “Kay-Yah Ha Chickasaw” won first place for best song-writing lyrics at the Cowpokes International Film Festival held in Electra, Texas.
Savanna Chestnut and the Field Hands will perform at the fair in a show sponsored by Visit Southern Arizona.
The Kansas-born Chestnut plays a twangy old-school country music. She is a four-time Female Vocalist of the Year nominee at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards, 2017 to 2021.
Tucson’s Mariachi Relampagos has three performances scheduled for Saturday at the fair.