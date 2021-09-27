If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
• Join the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association and the National Park Service for an evening of astronomy at our area’s International Dark Sky Park, an official designation that means the sky above the monument is free of light pollution and possesses “an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights,” among other considerations, according to https://www.darksky.org/our-work/conservation/idsp/parks/.
• Jupiter and Saturn at the beautiful Chiricahua National Monument! Need we say more? Also visible will be galaxies, star clusters and nebulae.
• Four telescopes will be “broadcasting” space on monitors so plenty of viewing room.
Why you should attend
You can go to a Grand Canyon viewing party and never get this close to a viewing station. Add to that the fact that the Chiricahua National Monument is one of the darkest skies in the country. Provided the weather cooperates, which it is forecast to, viewing should be excellent.
If you go
WHEN 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday
WHERE Chiricahua National Monument. Meet at the Faraway Ranch parking lot.
TICKETS Participation is free but you must make reservations.
INFO For information or to make reservations, call the visitor center, 520-824-3560, ext. 9302. WHAT TO BRING Participants should dress warmly and bring with them drinks, snacks, a portable chair or blanket to sit on and a flashlight with a red filter. Masks will be required where social distancing is not possible. The Western National Parks Association will have a table with Night Sky merchandise, which supports visitor services at Chiricahua.