Ever wonder who’s responsible for those colorful murals all over Willcox? The answer might surprise you.
Meat packer Kole Harris, 35, is the man behind the huge Superman off West Airport Road and the delicious-looking food over at Isabel’s restaurant.
He also created the restaurant’s logo on the outside south wall and the cowboy and ghost á la Day of the Dead indoors.
“I love to do art, that’s the only reason I create. I’ll do it even if I don’t get paid,” Harris said.
No stranger to locals seeing his work, Harris has crafted much of the artwork around Willcox, including murals at the high school, PT’s gym, Rex Allen Museum, Keiller Park, as well as some recent ones at Shear Tease and Big Tex BBQ.
Fiddling with new concepts and mediums is how Harris has grown as an artist. He pursued graphic design in college, but he was honing his skills long before, doodling and experimenting during his middle and high school years. No one in his immediate family is similarly gifted, but Harris said his skill results from him working hard to improve upon natural aptitude.
Harris approaches new ideas and methods confidently, often inspired but other peoples’ work, and has worked with paint, air brushes, ink, pencil, digital tools, and more. He taught himself airbrushing, and recently used it to decorate a Looney Toons-themed antique truck he built from scratch for his father, Kirk.
But the truck is not the most prominent art piece at Harris’ house. Last August, he painted the 25-foot tall mural of Superman and the American flag on the wall of his studio facing Airport Road.
He decided to illustrate the corrugated metal surface with an entirely unfamiliar medium: spray paint. While Harris said the piece is technically graffiti art, from a distance you can’t see the strokes.
It took him about a month of working on the weekends, often on a ladder sitting in the back of his truck, to complete the piece. Despite his expansive and diverse portfolio, Harris is most proud of the monolithic Superman and flag “graffiti”.
“I did it for myself. That’s when I do my best stuff,” said Harris, who first discovered his love for the character at two-years-old. He was not shy about his enthusiasm for Superman and other comic book characters, and said he loves depicting icons such as Batman, Iron Man, and Captain America. He said, “Everyone can identify with (superheroes).”
Although Harris said his services are in demand recently, he only creates on the weekends and spends his weekdays working with his father at the Willcox Meat Packing Plant, which sports some of his artwork on the roadside wall.
“Working with my family enables me to do all of this,” said Harris. Despite a degree in graphic design from Azusa Pacific University in 2007, he said it’s difficult to find sustainable and lucrative work as an artist. However, Harris does have experience in the industry.
During college he interned at Disneyland, teaching park-goers how to draw Mickey Mouse, and held another internship with Cybergraphix Animation, a self-proclaimed “boutique animation house”.
Later, he designed for a California skateboard start-up called Prolight (named for their products’ attached LED lights). He created around 200 unique artistic models for boards, and branded all their other merchandise, but the company never made it off the ground. This did not discourage Harris, but he did learn from it.
Currently, Harris works freelance, offering his services to locals and working online to create logos, murals, and whatever else his clients ask for. He said independent work is the only way most artists can earn good money.
“Most firms don’t want to pay you much, they just want to utilize your talents for as little as possible,” said Harris.
If a viable opportunity to produce art full time arose, Harris said he’s saving money to find a way to do it.
Although he likes his small-town home, he wants to go somewhere he can fully flourish.