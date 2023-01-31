WILLCOX — When growing their next farm, Lisa and Burton Smith set out to find a community that would welcome, support and appreciate their efforts. They wanted to be surrounded by others who also made their livelihoods off their land.
The two transplants from Washington had operated a pork farm business there. They were OK, successfully distributing to farmers markets near Enumclaw, but felt there was a warmer, sunnier, more ag-friendly community awaiting them.
In 2020 they made their move to Willcox, started L&B Farm, and began to grow a home and business that would ethically raise livestock for a farm-to-table meats business.
“That’s what we’ve really loved about Willcox, it’s the community," Lisa said. "It’s about agriculture and supporting that community and to us that was huge to us."
To Lisa, who has worked livestock since childhood, starting and raising new herds and developing their fledgling farm is just a process. She and Burton are two years into raising goats, hogs, sheep, turkeys and chickens, and the farm’s stock is in constant flux.
L&B works from subscription orders, raised and processed to order, with delivery to Willcox, Benson, Tucson, Safford and Sierra Vista. It also distributes retail meats at Heirloom Farmers Markets at Rillito Park and Rialto Theater in Tucson, which have been highly successful.
“They’re awesome, especially the Rialto Market, we’ve got a loyal customer base," Lisa said. "Ideally you want to do the farmers markets to get that customer base, then move to where people pre-order."
They have occasionally sold at the Bisbee and Sierra Vista farmers markets, and made a recent trip to Pinetop to explore a market there.
The farm’s fresh meats are processed at a USDA-certified facility in Willcox.
To at least one person, Lisa is known as “the pig whisperer,” a title she’s quick to laugh off as teasing from their friend Sally.
Teasing or not, Lisa has a way with pigs. The hand-raised Hampshire, Yorkshire and Berkshire breeds are happy, huge and docile penned or roaming the pasture.
Visitors to the farm, who are welcome, can get a closeup view and mingle among the stock. There’s always a good chance to bottle-feed a piglet or to be amused by the stumbling play of a baby goat or lamb.
As Lisa walked around their hog pen several 600-pound sows gathered. The group had babies in November.
“We got Hampshire-Yorkshire crosses, they have the blue butts, but we also have Pandemic, he’s a purebred Berkshire,” Burton said of the gathering porkers.
“We like that three-way. The Yorkshire breed itself are really good mothers, they have big litters and they’re large and longer, so they get good bacon. Now the Hampshire, they got super broad shoulders and wide hams, you get bigger muscle,” Lisa said, pointing at Killer, their Hampshire boar who weighs in at about 750 pounds.
“The Berkshire, it has a really good meat quality with a little extra fat," Lisa said. "So, the combination of these makes for really good meat.”
Whatever she whispers, it makes them delicious, too. You can order various cuts and processed parts of pork off the website, including bacon, sausage, hams, bone, chorizo and pork loin roasts.
The herd of lamb and goats is ever growing, and so are the enclosures and pasture areas. With about 15 of the farm’s 140 acres currently developed, the animals have a healthy space to roam.
Hens for eggs and meat are another thriving part for L&B, and as with all the stock, they’re hand-raised with acres to scratch.
Whole chickens are processed into various cuts, as well as livers, hearts and ground chicken.
L&B has started to raise turkeys, too, and plan to have the birds available for order this year.
The term “ethically,” as used to describe L&B’s farming method, is simple but will vary due to conditions, locations and culture. The Smiths strive to treat animals humanely from birth to slaughter. Treatment includes providing good living conditions according to the needs of the animal, staying away from close confinement or deprivation of natural elements.
The goal of ethically raised stock is to produce a healthier meat, egg or dairy product. That's a passion and livelihood of Burton and Lisa.
At this point it's just the two of them and a menagerie of canines tending the farm, with a livestock guardian dog named B at the lead.
For 2023 they have plans to expand with a patch of fresh produce, a logical extension adding a new dimension to their business.
L&B is located a couple of miles from downtown Willcox at 8695 N. Ingram Road. Meat can be ordered at Lb-farm.com