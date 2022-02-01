WILLCOX — Learn what’s new in the agriculture industry at the annual Southeastern Agriculture and Ranch Day, set to begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Willcox Community Center.
Talks about what’s new will be forefront but you may also get your blood pressure and cholesterol level tested. More importantly, it’s an opportunity for people in those industries to talk.
“When it first started (participants) would come to see vendors, people in the industry,” said Kayla Wilson, one of the organizers. “Since then we’ve added the education portion. We’ve added the beef side of things so we’re seeing more ranchers than farmers. We also have a business aspect so farmers and ranchers and anybody who’s in the agriculture industry may learn some things that they can do.”
The indoor talks begin at 8 a.m. and cover a range of topics, including business management, marketing and crop management.
There are learning opportunities for young people as well. In the youth tent, speakers will discuss beef, dairy, crops, soils and how to run your own business. To reinforce the lessons, participants will be able to work with livestock outside the youth tent. It’s all meant to provide a time to learn about what’s new and could have an impact on the agriculture industry.
“For instance, last year we had COVID, they learned how to keep going in tough times,” Wilson said. “What’s out there? What will help them?”
In addition, continuing education credits will be available. Basically, the day is about education.
“We educate anyone from the person walking in wanting to know about agriculture to a farmer wanting to know more about what they’re doing in a specialty item,” Wilson said. “We’ve broken it down for the kids who come who want to learn about ag careers and learn about ag industry in general.”
Much of the talks will be about technological advances that have been made recently.
“We’re so tech now, and that has really exploded,” Wilson said. “We don’t see it on the day to day, but that’s what these (vendors) are bringing ... They have tractors that drive themselves. They have tons of stuff out there that is a big push in the industry.”
Wilson said there will be at least 50 vendors showing what’s new. They will be set up in the Cheese Room.
No matter what the weather is, doors will open at 7:30 a.m., when coffee and donuts will be served. Lunch break is at noon and a meal will be available for $5. All proceeds benefit the Southeastern Arizona Ag Day Scholarship fund. For information, check out the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Southeastern-Arizona-Farm-Ranch-Trade-Show-2171780109555125/