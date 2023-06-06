WILLCOX — The Willcox Theater and Arts hosted the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona in commemoration of its 10th year of operations and held a “community conversation” on May 23.

The intent of the get-together was to check in with beneficiaries and listen to members of the community as they voiced concerns and contributed ideas.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?