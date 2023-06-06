WILLCOX — The Willcox Theater and Arts hosted the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona in commemoration of its 10th year of operations and held a “community conversation” on May 23.
The intent of the get-together was to check in with beneficiaries and listen to members of the community as they voiced concerns and contributed ideas.
More than $20 million in grants is something to celebrate, and in fiscal year 2022 several Willcox organizations, including the city of Willcox, received grant help.
As one of the foundation’s Responsive Grants, those pertaining specifically to population health and community wellness, the city received $4,000 to purchase 10 types of fitness equipment designed for outdoor use along the walking path at Keiller Park.
Willcox Community Food Pantry and Willcox Theater and Arts each received Fast Pitch Grants, which support organizational education to strengthen an organization’s ability to operate efficiently and build capacity.
The pantry used its Fast Pitch funding of $2,467 to purchase technology and software.
WTA’s Fast Pitch funds, $2,324, were spent on a consulting firm to restart its capital campaign and conduct an organizational review, to purchase a license to research new funders, and a laptop for virtual learning and conferences.
WTA also received an Innovative Grant, which is directed at projects that meet certain innovative criteria.
The $50,000 grant directed at community cohesion through arts and culture will expand the number and types of creative programs, serve more people and increase focus on youth and seniors.
WTA will add approximately 5,200 square feet of creative studio space to benefit the expanded and new programs.
“Legacy has helped the theater from the days when we were just in the movie theater,” said Dr. Gayle Berry, executive director of WT. “They’ve provided many grants to help kids and kids programs, so we’re very grateful for that. More broadly, they’ve offered advice, discussion and help in thinking, in becoming a better organization.”
In January the Willcox Community Food Pantry was awarded a $25,500 Innovative Grant to install commercial refrigeration, and Winchester Heights was awarded $78,510 to expand community health worker services in Bowie and San Simon.
The Legacy Foundation may be 10, but its story began back in the mid-'60s, alongside a fledgling city that soon became the county’s largest community.
Western Baptist Hospital of Sierra Vista and Cochise County, later renamed Sierra Vista Regional Health Center, served as the regional medical center for decades.
In early 2013, a partnership with RegionalCare Hospital Partners finally gave the SV Regional board of trustees the ability to raise enough capital to fund the building of the new regional hospita,l which was finished in 2015.
The foundation was initiated in May 2013 and began its mission of promoting population health and well-being in Cochise County.
Margaret Hepburn, former CEO of the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center, took over as the foundation’s chief, leading it since its inception.
Hepburn led the festivities and engaged guests with a recap of the foundation’s efforts not just in Willcox, but countywide.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Cochise College, Chiricahua Community Health Center and La Frontera are beneficiaries of Strategic Funds.
Rather than take questions, Hepburn posed a handful of questions and asked attendees for responses.
“Do you think you live in a healthy community?" and “What are the greatest health care challenges in your community?” were among the questions the CEO asked.
The exchange yielded topics from homeless shelters, senior isolation and housing to adult education, all health-related needs voiced by the local groups that get a first-hand look at shortfalls in community support.
The group from Legacy made sure to promote the use of the Legacy Resource Guide, an app developed by the foundation that helps locate information on a variety of services and programs offered in Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties.
The downloadable app content also is available on its web site.
“We’ve received a lot of grants, thank you, thank you so much,” said Executive Director of the Willcox Community Food Pantry Nell Worden. “The recent one we received for $25,000 was so we could put in a walk-in refrigerator so we could get more produce and it won’t spoil. It’s going to help us a lot.”
Willcox Mayor Mike Laws and City Manager Kaleb Blaschke showered the foundation with appreciation, gave an overview of city projects impacted by grant funding and encouraged attendees to continue their relationships with Legacy.
The foundation held community conversations in Douglas, Benson, Bisbee and Sierra Vista over the month of May.
For information on the foundation visit online at lfsaz.org or download the app.